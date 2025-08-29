The first word in energy - App Image
The first word in energy
EVOL: GB Energy questions, Liebreich laments, and ‘bespoke’ permits

Energy Voice Out Loud (EVOL) is the weekly news podcast featuring Energy Voice journalists tackling the latest headlines.

August 29th 2025, 11:09 am
1 min read
Energy Voice’s Ryan Duff, Erikka Askeland, and Mat Perry discuss the number one question GB Energy boss, Dan McGrail, has been asked since taking over the state-backed body.

Erikka tells us about the speech Dan delivered while at the  Scottish Green Energy Supply Chain Awards in Aberdeen, in which he said the most popular question he’s asked is “What is GB Energy?”

There were some interesting insights given by Dan as our trio of journalists discussed the implications of a state-owned “activist investor”.

Next up, Energy Voice editor Mark Selby spoke with renowned energy analyst Michael Liebreich in a pre-recorded interview.

While trying not to come across as a “Debbie Downer” on net zero, Liebreich said the UK needs to stop “chasing the Quixotic dream of Clean Power 2030” and embrace a more pragmatic approach.

Finally, this episode wraps up on the University of Aberdeen’s latest review, conducted by John Underhill. It is suggested by John that “bespoke” permits should be handed out to oil and gas developments located near existing infrastructure.

This raises some interesting questions at a time when the UK offshore regulator, the North Sea Transition Authority, is unable to hand out any licences while operators await the results of government consultation.

Tags