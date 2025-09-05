EVOL: What you need to know from Offshore Europe 2025

The first word in energy - App Image
The first word in energy
Be the first to know with in-app alerts and exclusive reporting
Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Podcast

EVOL: What you need to know from Offshore Europe 2025

Energy Voice Out Loud (EVOL) is the weekly news podcast featuring Energy Voice journalists tackling the latest headlines.

September 5th 2025, 3:43 pm Updated: September 5th 2025, 3:43 pm
1 min read
Energy Voice Out Loud (EVOL) podcast graphic.© Supplied by Energy Voice
Energy Voice Out Loud (EVOL).

EVOL

Join the Energy Voice team for an action-packed episode on the Offshore Europe floor.

Former British diplomat Gregg Quinn sits down with Ryan Duff to discuss the ramifications of Kemi Badenoch’s pro-oil stance as we contrast the policy approaches of Labour and the Tories at a politically motivated Offshore Europe.

We hear from Dr Jani Shibuya, the chief executive of startup and University of Aberdeen spinout Hychor, on the potential benefits of making green hydrogen from seawater.

Michael Behr discusses with Concordia Energy CEO Sayma Cox whether oil and gas is back, and picks up a few hints on which regions her new company is eyeing for acquisitions.

And Decom Mission chief executive Sam Long discusses how the wider North Sea policy environment is affecting the decommissioning sector, and whether growing interest in repurposing offshore infrastructure is hype or a real opportunity.

Listen to Energy Voice Out Loud on your podcast platform of choice.

Tags