EVOL: What you need to know from Offshore Europe 2025

Join the Energy Voice team for an action-packed episode on the Offshore Europe floor.

Former British diplomat Gregg Quinn sits down with Ryan Duff to discuss the ramifications of Kemi Badenoch’s pro-oil stance as we contrast the policy approaches of Labour and the Tories at a politically motivated Offshore Europe.

We hear from Dr Jani Shibuya, the chief executive of startup and University of Aberdeen spinout Hychor, on the potential benefits of making green hydrogen from seawater.

Michael Behr discusses with Concordia Energy CEO Sayma Cox whether oil and gas is back, and picks up a few hints on which regions her new company is eyeing for acquisitions.

And Decom Mission chief executive Sam Long discusses how the wider North Sea policy environment is affecting the decommissioning sector, and whether growing interest in repurposing offshore infrastructure is hype or a real opportunity.

Listen to Energy Voice Out Loud on your podcast platform of choice.