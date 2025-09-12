This week, we unpack rumours for Offshore Europe, discuss Ineos’ global outlook, and recount the reform party conference. Joining the discussion is Energy Voice’s Ryan Duff, Erikka Askeland and Floyd March.

First up, Ryan discusses rumours that TotalEnergies may be looking to sell its UK assets to the newly formed Neo Next. It is no secret that the French supermajor has its gripes with the UK market and the North Sea’s latest merger is hungry for expansion.

Next, Erikka takes a closer look at Ineos Energy’s claim that the UK is “one of the most unstable fiscal regimes in the world”. This came after the firm’s chairman Brian Gilvary said that he would be rerouting UK investment to the US following a $3 billion American deal.

Finally, Floyd was our man on the ground at the Reform Party conference, and he has heard some conspiracy theories. Can electric cars be controlled by the government? Is CO2 really not a pollutant? And can Floyd sleep after hearing Andrea Jenkyns sing? Find out the latest in the final part of this week’s show.

