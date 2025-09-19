The first word in energy - App Image
EVOL: Unmanaged decline, wind gamble, and well Kent M&A 

Energy Voice Out Loud (EVOL) is the weekly news podcast featuring Energy Voice journalists tackling the latest headlines.

September 19th 2025, 11:54 am Updated: September 19th 2025, 11:54 am
1 min read
Ryan Duff

Aberdeen Features Lead

We discuss the state of UK oil and gas as energy policy has been accused of causing an ‘unmanaged decline’, before chatting with EnBW and Exceed about renewables investment and mergers and acquisitions.

This week features Energy Voice’s Ryan Duff, Mathew Perry, and Michael Behr with E-FWD editor Ed Reed making a comeback.

Up first, Ed talks about the disconnect between Aberdeen and London as Westwood rolled up to the UK capital to warn of an unmanaged decline in oil and gas production and how that could hit UK finances. Decommissioning, tax, and Aberdeen taxi drivers are all discussed in the opening segment of this week’s show.

Next, Michael has been chatting with Damien Zachlod, managing director at EnBW UK. Three years ago, his company made a £10 billion investment pledge in the UK offshore wind, now we ask if that is still a safe bet in 2025.

Finally, Mat caught up with Ian Mills, managing director of Exceed, about his firm’s recent acquisition by Kent.

The first segment of this programme may pique Ian’s interests as he looks to explore the opportunities presented by the fast-growing offshore decommissioning market following his firm’s takeover.

