In this special Road to ADIPEC series from Energy Voice Out Loud, E-FWD editor Ed Reed takes a look at the key issues facing the global energy sector.

In this week’s episode – How is AI reshaping the energy sector?

AIQ CEO Dennis Jol and Cognite EVP for AI Francois Laborie sit down ahead of ADIPEC to reflect on how new technologies will transform traditional workflows and open new paths.

We dig into trust for AI, what the impact may be and how the complexities of this radical new technology may play out for the energy sector.

ADIPEC 2025 will take place in Abu Dhabi on November 3 to 6. This is the first episode in the Road to ADIPEC series.

Listen to the first episode of the Road to ADIPEC series on Energy Voice Out Loud: