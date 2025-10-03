The first word in energy - App Image
Podcast

EVOL: West of Shetland shakeups and Labour take the fight to Reform

Energy Voice Out Loud (EVOL) is the weekly news podcast featuring Energy Voice journalists tackling the latest headlines.

October 3rd 2025, 1:58 pm
2 min read
We discuss some major West of Shetland updates and the Labour Party conference, while the World Bank offers its two cents on flaring.

This week features Energy Voice’s Ryan Duff, Mathew Perry, and Floyd March.

Kicking things off, Ryan discusses Serica’s takeover of the Lancaster field, the Greater Laggan Area (GLA) and the Shetland Gas Plant. This £19 million deal sees the firm deliver on its merger and acquisition (M&A) ambitions at a bargain price.

On the same morning as news broke about the UK’s latest M&A deal, Shell announced that it had kicked off production at Victory, which utilises GLA infrastructure.

We’d be remiss to not mention Equinor resubmitting the environmental impact assessment for Rosebank, something Mat gave us all the details about. Long story short, it’s all kicking off in the West of Shetland region.

Next up, our editor Mark Selby spoke with Zubin Bamji, manager for the World Bank’s Global Flaring & Methane Reduction (GFMR) Partnership.

The pair discussed the World Bank’s progress to date in tackling the underlying issues around flaring and the likelihood of hitting the 2030 target while on the show floor of Milan’s Gastech conference.

Finally, Floyd gets us caught up with all things energy from the Labour Party conference, however, it appears Keir Starmer was more interested in fighting the growing support for Reform. That being said, a fracking ban was announced by Ed Miliband, something that is sure to rile up Farage.

