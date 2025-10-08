The first word in energy - App Image
Podcast

Road to ADIPEC 2: Resilience and adaptation

Join E-FWD editor Ed Reed in this special series from Energy Voice Out Loud discussing the key issues shaping the global energy sector on the Road to ADIPEC in Abu Dhabi.

October 8th 2025, 6:00 am
1 min read
logo EVOL X Adipec© Supplied by DCT
EVOL X Adipec.

Energy Voice Out Loud

In this special Road to ADIPEC series from Energy Voice Out Loud, E-FWD editor Ed Reed takes a look at the key issues facing the global energy sector.

What does a resilient energy system look like? Different parts of the world can – and should – be thinking differently about how to meet domestic needs.

Chris Hudson, president of DMG Events, and Joseph McMonigle, president of the Global Center for Energy Analysis, join this second episode of Road to ADIPEC to dig into the big questions around energy.

As the energy sector readies for ADIPEC, held in Abu Dhabi from 3-6 November, the Road to ADIPEC sets the scene for what will come.

ADIPEC 2025 will take place in Abu Dhabi on November 3 to 6. This is the second episode in the Road to ADIPEC series.

Listen to the second episode of the Road to ADIPEC series on Energy Voice Out Loud:

