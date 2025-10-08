In this special Road to ADIPEC series from Energy Voice Out Loud, E-FWD editor Ed Reed takes a look at the key issues facing the global energy sector.

What does a resilient energy system look like? Different parts of the world can – and should – be thinking differently about how to meet domestic needs.

Chris Hudson, president of DMG Events, and Joseph McMonigle, president of the Global Center for Energy Analysis, join this second episode of Road to ADIPEC to dig into the big questions around energy.

As the energy sector readies for ADIPEC, held in Abu Dhabi from 3-6 November, the Road to ADIPEC sets the scene for what will come.

Listen to the second episode of the Road to ADIPEC series on Energy Voice Out Loud: