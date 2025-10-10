Energy Voice Live Hull: Humber has the clean energy ingredients

Expert panellists, including Nexos chief executive Scott McGinigal, National Gas supply chain and commercial director Daniel McAteer, Centrica new energies director Hazel Paige and Siemens Gamesa plan director Andy Sykes were all asked whether the Humber has all the ingredients to meet the 2050 clean-energy targets.

Taking in jobs, geography and willpower alone, the answer is a resounding yes.

But on final investment decisions (FID), the key ingredient in every major ambition, questions still remain.

Listen to this special live edition of Energy Voice Out Loud on your podcast platform of choice.