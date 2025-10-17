The first word in energy - App Image
The first word in energy
Be the first to know with in-app alerts and exclusive reporting
Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Podcast

EVOL: Wood gives Gilmartin the boot, Worley talks AI, and delays, delays, delays

Energy Voice Out Loud (EVOL) is the weekly news podcast featuring Energy Voice journalists tackling the latest headlines.

October 17th 2025, 3:41 pm
2 min read
Energy voice podcast evol
Ryan Duff

Ryan Duff

Aberdeen Features Lead

We discuss the news that Wood’s chief executive, Ken Gilmartin, is set to leave and the recent delays announced by both the UK government and the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA).

Worley’s Fabricio Sousa also swings in past to discuss all things artificial intelligence (AI).

This week’s episode features Energy Voice’s Ryan Duff and Michael Behr, with editor Mark Selby making an appearance in a prerecorded interview.

First up, Michael gets us caught up on all things Wood as the beleaguered services giant looks to close its takeover saga with one last twist in the tale, Ken Gilmartin’s exit.

Admittedly, this might not be the biggest surprise, but what may shock some is his permanent replacement, Iain Torrens, who was initially brought in as interim CFO earlier this year.

Next up, we hear from Mark and Fabricio as they discuss what served to be a major theme of the Gastech Exhibition & Conference this year, AI. The pair discuss the role of AI in driving the imminent boom in global power demand – and what that actually means for both energy and related industry.

Finally, Ryan and Michael discuss a series of delays that were reported this week. Up first, Deltic’s takeover at the hands of Viaro hit a stumbling block as the NSTA overshot its deadline to approve licences changing hands.

Also, the Outer Dowsing and Morecambe offshore wind farms were told that the date of their development consent order decisions had been delayed until after next month’s budget.

There are a lot of moving parts in the energy sector right now, so what does this mean for future mergers and acquisitions in oil and gas and the likelihood of the UK hitting its clean power 2030 targets?

Listen to this special live edition of Energy Voice Out Loud on your podcast platform of choice.

 

 

Tags