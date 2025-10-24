The first word in energy - App Image
EVOL: Lindsey mystery man, Findlay at Hunting, and ScottishPower’s pivot

Energy Voice Out Loud (EVOL) is the weekly news podcast featuring Energy Voice journalists tackling the latest headlines.

October 24th 2025, 11:51 am
2 min read
We discuss the Lindsey oil refinery’s mysterious bidder and ScottishPower’s shift from offshore wind to grid projects amid a turbulent fiscal landscape. Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay also gives us his two cents on the state of energy businesses in the country.

This week’s episode features Energy Voice’s Ryan Duff and Michael Behr, with E-FWD editor Ed Reed making a triumphant return.

Up first, the trio discuss Marc Amram, the man proposing a public-private partnership to take over the Lindsey refinery after its previous owner, Prax, fell into administration. He has tabled an offer to the government that appears to be very one-sided, and the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero has since refused. There is a lot to unpack in this one, but the main question is, ‘Who is Marc Amram?’

Next up Russell, Findlay speaks with Ryan about some of the issues energy businesses in Aberdeen are facing. This prerecorded interview was held at Hunting’s Badentoy facility soon after the firm announced it would be moving manufacturing operations from there to its new Dubai site.

Finally, Ed talks us through his latest reporting on ScottishPower as the Spanish-backed firm appears to be shifting its focus from offshore wind to grid connection contracts. Interestingly, ScottishPower parent company, Iberdrola, does not appear to be following the same strategy in its native Spain. Is this due to market pressures in the UK or has ScottishPower seen something others haven’t?

Listen to Energy Voice Out Loud on your podcast platform of choice.

