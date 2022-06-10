What is ScORSA and how can we help?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What is ScORSA and how can we help?

How can your business help towards reducing the number of people being killed or seriously injured on Scotland’s roads by 50% by 2030?
By Scottish Occupational Road Safety Alliance
10/06/2022, 6:30 am
The Scottish Occupational Road Safety Alliance (ScORSA) is a long-term Transport Scotland-funded initiative, delivered by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA), which contributes to Scotland’s Road Safety Framework to 2030 through focusing on managing the risks to those who drive or ride for work.

How can you get involved?

ScORSA exists to help employers manage driving risk as they would any other risk to their organisation. The ScORSA community extends to more than 500 organisations, from individuals driving in the gig economy to road hauliers, health boards and local authorities with larger vehicle fleets.

ScORSA’s work supports Scotland’s Road Safety Framework to 2030 and its vision for Scotland to have the best road safety performance in the world by 2030. All road users have a part to play in the success of the framework by keeping the roads safe for themselves and others, hence the motto “Together, making Scotland’s roads safer”.

The organisation (which is free to join) supports members to understand road safety and driving risk through explaining where they fit with the five pillars of the Safe System: Safe Road Use; Safe Vehicles; Safe Speeds; Safe Roads and Roadsides; and Post-crash Response.

It believes that all employers in Scotland, whether large or small, private or public, can benefit from a systematic approach to managing occupational road risk that’s appropriate to their business. Membership is free and open to everyone. By joining ScORSA and following our advice, we can help manage road safety and driving risk in your business

It supports members to understand the importance of:

  • Gathering safety and risk data on your fleet, journeys, drivers, crashes, near misses
  • Analysing causes and costs, learning from accidents and incidents
  • Setting clear corporate road safety standards and making sure everyone understands them
  • Providing training, where appropriate
  • Practical advice and support.

Members benefit from:

  • Opportunities to network with organisations, from various sectors
  • An improved understanding of how to develop and implement driving and riding for work policies
  • Factsheets, toolkits and briefing notes
  • The ScORSA webinar series
  • Advice from trusted road safety and OSH experts.

Visit scorsa.org.uk to join, or email info@scorsa.org for more information.

