What is ScORSA and how can we help?

How can your business help towards reducing the number of people being killed or seriously injured on Scotland’s roads by 50% by 2030?

The Scottish Occupational Road Safety Alliance (ScORSA) is a long-term Transport Scotland-funded initiative, delivered by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA), which contributes to Scotland’s Road Safety Framework to 2030 through focusing on managing the risks to those who drive or ride for work.

How can you get involved?

ScORSA exists to help employers manage driving risk as they would any other risk to their organisation. The ScORSA community extends to more than 500 organisations, from individuals driving in the gig economy to road hauliers, health boards and local authorities with larger vehicle fleets.

ScORSA’s work supports Scotland’s Road Safety Framework to 2030 and its vision for Scotland to have the best road safety performance in the world by 2030. All road users have a part to play in the success of the framework by keeping the roads safe for themselves and others, hence the motto “Together, making Scotland’s roads safer”.

The organisation (which is free to join) supports members to understand road safety and driving risk through explaining where they fit with the five pillars of the Safe System: Safe Road Use; Safe Vehicles; Safe Speeds; Safe Roads and Roadsides; and Post-crash Response.

It believes that all employers in Scotland, whether large or small, private or public, can benefit from a systematic approach to managing occupational road risk that’s appropriate to their business. Membership is free and open to everyone. By joining ScORSA and following our advice, we can help manage road safety and driving risk in your business

It supports members to understand the importance of:

Gathering safety and risk data on your fleet, journeys, drivers, crashes, near misses

Analysing causes and costs, learning from accidents and incidents

Setting clear corporate road safety standards and making sure everyone understands them

Providing training, where appropriate

Practical advice and support.

Members benefit from:

Opportunities to network with organisations, from various sectors

An improved understanding of how to develop and implement driving and riding for work policies

Factsheets, toolkits and briefing notes

The ScORSA webinar series

Advice from trusted road safety and OSH experts.

Visit scorsa.org.uk to join, or email info@scorsa.org for more information.