Supply chain partners are the key to unlocking net zero success

Companies across the energy sector are aiming to be net zero carbon emissions by 2050, or sooner, as they respond to the decarbonisation challenge laid out in stark detail at COP26.

The political landscape has accelerated the energy transition, and while many companies have set out road maps to achieve their net zero targets, the energy transition is not just about the decarbonisation of industry operations.

The energy transition has two key aspects: operational decarbonisation and new energy development. The development of CCUS and hydrogen projects are crucial elements to support the future energy mix. These projects will contribute to supplying a stable and resilient energy source while achieving a net zero target.

While some technology is present, innovation remains essential to make hydrogen production affordable and to reach the scale of new energy demand. As with all changes of this nature, collaboration at every level will be equally vital to ensure we all meet our targets. Supply chain engagement with service providers, such as ASCO, is crucial in the early stages of new developments to provide innovative solutions and bespoke project logistics models to support the scale of new energy production.

Across the UK and Norway, we have already been working to support significant new energy activities such as Moray East, Hywind, Dogger Bank, Seagreen and the Lista wind projects. We are championing the development of hydrogen and carbon capture, with collaborations in place for the Barents Blue project in Norway and the Everlong project in Europe. A recent MoU has been signed to support a new CCUS project in the UK. We are also working with our partners Gen2 Energy AS and HYON AS to establish the Green Arctic HyHub hydrogen base for maritime transport in Norway. ASCO not only provides an end-to-end logistics and materials management service including, bunkering, distribution, shore base service and materials management but full solutions to support these ventures.

Businesses across the industry need to avoid looking at each energy production project in isolation but rather as part of an energy hub; with wind energy being utilised to produce hydrogen or electrify an offshore platform. Projects should integrate to provide the greatest impact and developers should not underestimate the value of companies within their supply chain and working across value chains. Using our 50 years of experience in offshore logistics operations, we work with partners on defining infrastructures and bespoke project logistics models to optimise their resources and ultimately support an integrated low carbon energy market.

ASCO takes its environmental responsibilities seriously and is determined to play an active role in a sustainable future and support the development of low carbon and affordable energy. In pursuit of our own goal to operate as a net zero carbon emissions business by 2040, we have already reduced our scope one emissions globally by 20% this year against our 2019 baseline. A reduction in emissions within the supply chain has a direct impact on the emissions across the whole project lifecycle, and as a low emissions logistics supplier, we will play a key role in successfully delivering sustainable energy projects.

ASCO is the leading materials management and logistics company for the global energy industry. Headquartered in Aberdeen, UK, ASCO operates from over 70 locations worldwide and employs c.1,400 people.