STATS Group adds more feet on the ground in Middle East

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

STATS Group has added more staff to its Middle East operations as the result of a post-Covid uptick in project activities, while one of its most experienced pipeline intervention experts has relocated to the region.

Dale Millward has been appointed vice president, technical assurance in Doha in response to the increased demand for STATS products and services as Qatar makes significant investment in its liquified natural gas production facilities.

Internationalisation remains a key strategic objective for the group with its latest financial accounts noting that 87% of its £49.7 million revenue in 2021 was derived from contracts executed outside of the UK.

STATS chief executive, Leigh Howarth said: “The Middle East was one of the strongest performing regions with revenues increasing from £7.9 million in 2020 to £11.6 million.”

In the Saudi Arabian market, the company strengthened its position with the award of a major subsea intervention project and STATS plan to increase their local presence in the Kingdom to support further growth.

In addition to securing a swathe of new contracts in UAE, Qatar, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, STATS has extended its Master Service Agreement with Petroleum Development Oman for the provision of pipeline isolation and hydrostatic testing services for a further five years.

STATS is also conducting what is believed to be the world’s largest diameter subsea pipeline intervention campaign on behalf of a Middle East client, which involves the hot tapping and isolation of 10 pipelines with diameters ranging from 42” to 56”.

Mr Millward has more than 25 years’ experience in the pipeline and subsea intervention industry and, since joining STATS in 2005 has played a leading role in the design, development and delivery of engineered pipeline isolation, repair and recovery solutions on numerous major global projects.

Mr Howarth added: “As one of our most experienced technical experts, Dale Millward’s relocation from Aberdeen to Qatar underscores the importance we place on providing in-country support to our clients. Dale’s knowledge and expertise will be invaluable in mentoring our local teams and supporting our clients during an exciting growth period.”

The pipeline technology specialist has also appointed two business development engineers, with Abdullah Al Riyami strengthening the company’s presence in Oman, while Saudi Arabia-based Mohammed Alfaqih will focus on opportunities in Saudi Arabia.

STATS Group, which employs more than 80 staff in the Middle East at bases in Abu Dhabi, Oman and Qatar, is also looking to recruit additional technicians and engineers to support its activities across the Gulf region.

Mark Gault, STATS Group’s general manager Middle East, said: “We are benefiting from our well-established localisation policy which has involved significant investment in establishing regional facilities in the Middle East and the employment of locally based staff, leading to strong relationships with key players.

“The wider approval of our technologies by the region’s key operators and acknowledgement that our tools, equipment and services have been proven over an extended period and on a range of diverse projects, is another driver which is bringing in new business.

“I am delighted to welcome onboard Abdullah and Mohammed who will be pivotal in further embedding the STATS brand and reputation in the Omani and Saudi markets as we continue with our growth plans.”