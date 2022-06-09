Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

The last two years have been tough for all. The end is not in sight though, with sharply rising living costs, a stretched national healthcare system, a healthcare staffing crisis and an actively debated food crisis potentially on our doorstep.

The retirement age is rising fast, but not as fast as our healthy life expectancy. So, what does the future of healthcare hold for us?

We read daily health stories, whether those are about NHS waiting lists, people surviving cancer or dying from cancer, or how a cup of cranberries a day may improve our memory. Most of us go to bed hoping that we are well, pretending we are well, ignoring or burying deep any concerning thoughts.

Fewer of us indeed are feeling very healthy, content and happy.

Now more than ever, the time has come to focus on ourselves, on our wellness and to seek answers to any health concerns in good time.

For decades, people have relied heavily on the NHS, with some occasionally visiting a private hospital, in visits supported by an insurer or self-funded. Good health and wellness take planning, take time, take motivation. It requires awareness and money.

Personal health budgets are available on the NHS, but should you factor a self-funded one, when planning for your future?

ROC Clinic has been established in Aberdeen since 2014. We are advocates of personalised healthcare delivery and we centre our model on several key elements:

• Access • Trust • Choice • Excellence • Innovation • Investment

ROC Clinic strives to provide individuals and businesses with total healthcare solutions.

While the traditional model of seeing, investigating and treating shall continue to be at the heart of the care we provide, we look ahead at integrated healthcare models that will lead the way in promoting wellness, good mental health and will enable early prevention and treatments. We believe integrative medicine – combining conventional, lifestyle, preventative, functional and alternative medicine – is where the future of medicine lies.

Within this model, we see a role for personalised medicine based on wearable tracking devices and at-home diagnostics.

Recognising that the last decade has seen a double digit rise in people seeking self-funded private healthcare, ROC Clinic is continuously exploring and creating price sensitive packages to suit all budgets.

Please ask about our health packages when seeking an appointment. We believe in being thorough and keeping your visits to a minimum.

We would like to hear from you, hear your ideas on how ROC Clinic can support you and your community. We would like to hear what is important for you when seeing a private doctor or attending a private clinic. We would like to hear from likeminded clinicians and therapists who believe in integrated care and excellence.

Do get in touch by calling us on 01224 515254, emailing us at aberdeen@rochealthservices.com or via our Facebook or LinkedIn page.