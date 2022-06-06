Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Promoted

Windfall tax: Politicians should ‘rise above the calls of the election timetable’

The UK Government’s decision to impose a windfall tax on industry is disappointing and presents challenges to a sector that is focussed on meeting the UK’s energy needs for decades to come.
By OEUK sustainability director Mike Tholen
06/06/2022, 7:00 am
© ShutterstockWindfall tax
Industry wants politicians to look beyond the next election and consider energy policy in a broader context.

The UK Government’s decision to impose a windfall tax on industry is disappointing and presents challenges to a sector that is focussed on meeting the UK’s energy needs for decades to come.

The tax, labelled as The Energy Profits Levy, puts an additional 25% tax on UK oil and gas profits on top of the existing 40% headline rate of tax, taking the combined rate of taxation to 65%.

The UK Continental Shelf is in competition with basins around the world for this investment and relies on companies having fiscal predictability for projects worth billions of pounds, which take years to bring on stream and can be in operation over decades.

But the decision has been made, so it’s now crucial that this levy remains a simple, time-bound one-off event instead of an ongoing feature of the fiscal regime. The need for joint working has never been more critical, and with our members, OEUK will continue to work with government to understand how we can mitigate any unintended consequences of this levy and address the concerns of investors.

We are a sector committed to making a positive contribution to the country’s energy security and net zero ambitions, this can only be achieved if we can offer a stable platform for investment.

As the global energy crisis continues, amplified by the tragic events in Ukraine, governments around the world are starting to wake up to the idea of maximising their own energy potential and minimising their reliance on other countries for imports.

windfall tax
Mike Tholen of OEUK

This is something the UK has recognised for a long time and put into action almost a year and a half ago through the North Sea Transition Deal, in partnership with the UK Government.

It’s a plan that’s good for jobs, our energy security, and our homegrown energy transition, but it requires a lot of joint effort to succeed.

The Office for Budget Responsibility has costed the decarbonisation of the UK at staggering £1.4 trillion by 2050, with £1 trillion coming from private investors. These are investors that think, and fund, in terms of years and often decades.

We understand that this is a difficult time for millions of households across the UK. However, the levy itself is not a long-term solution. The clearest path towards greater stability is through supporting homegrown energies, encouraging investment in all forms of energy offshore to encourage energy security.

We need energy companies, investors, energy leaders and governments to work together to ensure the levy does not lead to capital flight with investments, formerly heading to the UK, being diverted to the likes of Norway, the Americas and Middle East.

Clarity and certainty over government support for its energy security strategy will help ensure that wind, hydrogen, and carbon capture can be realised at scale here in UK waters whilst we continue to invest in the oil and gas we will need for decades to come.

Our request of politicians and policy makers is that they truly put energy policy in a broader context and rise above the calls of the election timetable, to deliver long-term enduring solutions, rebuilding trust with a sector that is uniquely positioned to unlock the energy transition, forming a future the UK can be proud of.

 

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts