Energy Voice monthly supplement, June 2022

Energy Voice’s latest monthly supplement has been published with The Press & Journal.

This month focuses on the rapidly accelerating hydrogen, carbon capture and storage (CCS) and energy storage sectors. The issue includes interviews with the likes of px Group, Cadent and Storegga, and topics spanning green freeports, hydrogen gas blending and fast-tracking CCS policy.

It also also showcases thought-provoking insight, expertise and advice from top experts from the energy industry, legal and healthcare professions, as well as our regular columnists.

Subscribers can click here to read a digital version of the supplement.