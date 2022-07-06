New board members join AREG as growth continues

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

AREG membership has increased by nearly 70% in the last year as we continue to champion supply chain expertise, supporting the region to become a centre of excellence for renewable energy.

To support our future development, five new board members were appointed in May. They bring a wealth of experience across the sector and include:

· Sven van den Bedem, energy transition manager, Shell,

· Nassima Brown, co-founder and director of Business Strategy, Fennex

· Jason Hendry, managing director for England and Renewables Strategy, Peterson

· Rodney Hutchison, legal director, MacRoberts LLP

· Alfonso Martinez-Felipe, senior lecturer, University of Aberdeen.

They will help to steer AREG at this hugely pivotal time for the industry, with the expected boom from ScotWind and ahead of the UK’s first Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas Leasing Round (INTOG), which is set to open to bidders in August. These developments represent billions of pounds of investment, thousands of new jobs and will help to scale up the local green economy in an unprecedented way.

Shining a light on the brilliant expertise and innovations the region offers is a vital part of AREG’s remit and we will be doing this in several ways over the second half of this year from events and forums to our annual photography competition.

Now open, the calendar photography competition is being sponsored by ScotWind consortium Falck Renewables, BlueFloat Energy and Ørsted for a second year. It aims to encourage the community to get involved with how energy use and production is changing around us. Schools are being invited to get involved and there is a dedicated under 16s category.

Winning photographs will be announced at the first AREG Energy Futures Conference and Exhibition on November 15th at P&J Live. The event will bring together a diverse group of stakeholders to explore the latest technology and fast pace of change required to reach net zero.

The conference will provide a forum to discuss some of the most pressing issues and showcase the region’s capabilities and ambitions on a range of themes including primary energy production, local community and household initiatives, heating, and transport systems.

Participants will have an opportunity to explore new developments, skills, supply chain priorities, innovations, and potential barriers with contributions from industries, communities and policymakers.

We want to stimulate discussion to enable a just transition and set the region up for success.

More information about AREG events, the photography competition and our new conference and exhibition can be found at www.aberdeenrenewables.com