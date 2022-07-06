New board members join AREG as growth continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New board members join AREG as growth continues

AREG membership has increased by nearly 70% in the last year as we continue to champion supply chain expertise, supporting the region to become a centre of excellence for renewable energy.
By Jean Morrison, chair, Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group
06/07/2022, 7:00 am
L-R: Rodney Hutchison, Legal Director, MacRoberts LLP Sven van den Bedem, Energy Transition Manager, Shell Nassima Brown, Co-founder and Director of Business Strategy, Fennex Jean Morrison, AREG Chair Alfonzo Martinez-Felipe, Senior Lecturer, University of Aberdeen Gordon McIntosh, AREG Director Absent Philip Bell, AREG Director Jason Hendry, Managing Director for England and Renewables Strategy, Peterson . -. Supplied by Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group (AREG) Date; 27/06/2022

To support our future development, five new board members were appointed in May. They bring a wealth of experience across the sector and include:

·         Sven van den Bedem, energy transition manager, Shell,

·         Nassima Brown, co-founder and director of Business Strategy, Fennex

·         Jason Hendry, managing director for England and Renewables Strategy, Peterson

·         Rodney Hutchison, legal director, MacRoberts LLP

·         Alfonso Martinez-Felipe, senior lecturer, University of Aberdeen.

They will help to steer AREG at this hugely pivotal time for the industry, with the expected boom from ScotWind and ahead of the UK’s first Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas Leasing Round (INTOG), which is set to open to bidders in August. These developments represent billions of pounds of investment, thousands of new jobs and will help to scale up the local green economy in an unprecedented way.

Shining a light on the brilliant expertise and innovations the region offers is a vital part of AREG’s remit and we will be doing this in several ways over the second half of this year from events and forums to our annual photography competition.

Now open, the calendar photography competition is being sponsored by ScotWind consortium Falck Renewables, BlueFloat Energy and Ørsted for a second year. It aims to encourage the community to get involved with how energy use and production is changing around us. Schools are being invited to get involved and there is a dedicated under 16s category.

Winning photographs will be announced at the first AREG Energy Futures Conference and Exhibition on November 15th at P&J Live. The event will bring together a diverse group of stakeholders to explore the latest technology and fast pace of change required to reach net zero.

The conference will provide a forum to discuss some of the most pressing issues and showcase the region’s capabilities and ambitions on a range of themes including primary energy production, local community and household initiatives, heating, and transport systems.

Participants will have an opportunity to explore new developments, skills, supply chain priorities, innovations, and potential barriers with contributions from industries, communities and policymakers.

We want to stimulate discussion to enable a just transition and set the region up for success.

More information about AREG events, the photography competition and our new conference and exhibition can be found at www.aberdeenrenewables.com

