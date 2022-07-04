International SOS – Combatting impostor syndrome

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Do you ever doubt your skills, talents, or accomplishments, or are you afraid of being exposed as a fraud, despite external evidence of your competence? Have you ever thought “I’ll be found out and they’ll see I don’t deserve this”?
By Carolyn Taylor, Head of Mental Health, Resilience and Wellbeing, International SOS
04/07/2022, 7:00 am
Those experiencing this phenomenon remain convinced that they are frauds and do not deserve all they have achieved. The phenomenon is known as “Impostor Syndrome”. Impostor syndrome is an internalised experience in which an individual doubts their skills, talents or accomplishments and may have a fear of being exposed as a fraud.

It is believed that around 70% of the adult population suffer from this at some time in their lives. The majority of us have had some doubts about our abilities – for example when we start a new job, receive a promotion, become a new parent – among many different scenarios. However, if those beliefs persist and become debilitating, they can then stop us fulfilling our role.

Some of the signs of Impostor Syndrome are:

· Perfectionism;

· Doubting or denying ability and praise;

· Trying to be superhuman;

· Constant dread of being found out;

· Phobia of failure;

· Feeling guilty about or afraid of success;

· Living under the constant pressure of being the best;

· Setting unrealistic and unachievable goals; sabotaging own success;

· Comparing others’ lives, possessions, successes – they always seem better than yours.

If you can identify with some of these signs, it might be useful for you to think about trying to adjust your unhelpful thinking, to allow you to fulfil your full potential.

Some helpful ideas for combatting Impostor Syndrome are, firstly, to stop comparing yourself to others and finding that you always fall short. Separate your feelings from the facts. Feeling stupid does not mean you are stupid. Recognising that feeling fraudulent can be a normal response to being in a new position, or starting with a new organisation, can help you understand your feelings.

What would you say to someone else if they were telling you they felt this way? We often discount the positives by saying, “Yes, but that doesn’t count”. Try making the positives count.

If we can learn to develop a more solution-based response to failure, we can learn from our mistakes instead of allowing then to define us. In other words, we develop a more helpful self-talk. It can be really useful to practise visualisation of success. Many successful people talk about how they visualised their success, even through the difficult times, and this helped them to achieve their goal.

Finally, being aware of the negative impact of excessive social media can help us to rationalise our fears. If we believe everything we read on the social media platforms, we will often find ourselves falling short.

To find out more about International SOS, contact Claire Westbrook-Keir at Claire.westbrook@internationalsos.com OR ABZ.WORKPLACEWELLBEING@INTERNATIONALSOS.COM

