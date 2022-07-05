New resilience will help energy supply chain overcome short-term challenges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New resilience will help energy supply chain overcome short-term challenges

The return to business activity following more than two years of the pandemic has ignited a rapid increase in demand for materials, goods and services.
By Joe Patton, Account Development Specialist, Dräger Marine and Offshore
05/07/2022, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Drager Marine and OffshoreDräger Marine and Offshore
Joe Patton, Account Development Specialist, Drager Marine and Offshore.

This situation, augmented by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, has triggered an unprecedented supply chain backlog across many industries around the world. According to management consulting firm McKinsey & Company, supply chain upheavals show little sign of abating.

Critical sectors including agriculture, automotive, energy and food have all suffered supply chain shortages in recent months. In the energy sector, this is creating project delays, increased downtime and even postponements while some operators are forced into extended waits for equipment, tools and machinery.

Meanwhile, the pressure on the energy supply chain grows. The UK Government, having reaffirmed its commitment to the North Sea and announced plans for another oil and gas licensing round later this year, continues to sanction more projects in the region. More projects mean a greater need for more equipment.

During the pandemic the widespread down manning of oil and gas installations led to a delay   for asset fabric maintenance in some instances. Now, with operations returning to full swing, the need to progress some of these maintenance projects is pressing to the point of being critical for safety.

One of the biggest challenges currently facing original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the energy sector is the acquisition of electrical components such as microchips or printed circuit boards (PCBs). Another is the dramatic rise in raw component prices including aluminium, copper, and electronics. Even packaging has seen a significant price rise since the start of this year.

However, supply chain companies with structural resilience built into their business model have a better chance of weathering the short-term backlog in components and raw materials while enabling their customers to maintain operations.

Like many businesses, Dräger Marine and Offshore, a subsidiary of Dräger, an international leader in safety technology, has witnessed challenges in the energy market in recent times in the supply of new equipment. However, thanks to long-term forward thinking and investment in an extensive hire fleet of safety equipment, Dräger Marine and Offshore continues to have enough products  and manpower available within its hire department to offer solutions to the industry in these challenging times.

Dräger Marine and Offshore is a complete safety solutions provider, offering a range of HSE-compliant critical firefighting, rescue and safety equipment to protect and save North Sea lives. It has one of the biggest fleets of safety critical equipment in the world to support a wide range of energy industry sectors including oil and gas, nuclear and wind.

A long-term repositioning of the business, including the development of a rental fleet to complement its manufacture-to-order offering, has fortified Dräger Marine and Offshore with the resilience to ensure the continued availability of its safety critical equipment and the avoidance of lengthy lead times for customers. This means Dräger has equipment available for customers to rent now – something no other company can support with.

The decision to develop its product rental offering coincided with the company’s establishment in Aberdeen 12 years ago. Dräger Marine and Offshore remains the only safety equipment manufacturer based in Aberdeen. This gives it a clear picture of order progress from the shop floor to the customer, with additional customer peace of mind due to supply chain security.

The Aberdeen business provides a full scope of safety critical products and services including equipment sales, training facilities (including confined space entry and working at height facilities), training courses (including Authorised Gas Tester, BA wearer and maintenance training), a rental stock warehouse supporting short-term equipment needs, offshore maintenance facilities and a service/maintenance centre.

High demand products and services include portable and fixed gas detection systems, breathing apparatus, respiratory equipment and life saving equipment (immersion suits and life jackets) and the servicing of safety critical equipment offshore. Dräger Marine and Offshore has a team of offshore trained service engineers and technicians available 24/7.

The growth of the business in Aberdeen, including a seven-fold rise in turnover since 2010 and a personnel increase from three to 35, prompted the recent move from Bridge of Don into significantly bigger facilities in ABZ Business Park, Dyce. The new location includes a greatly increased warehouse to house several thousand rental products and enhanced space for client training and a new training academy.

Despite current pressures, the energy supply chain companies like Dräger Marine and Offshore are demonstrating that it’s still possible survive and thrive. By thinking long term and building in resilience, suppliers can continue to support the industry towards greater stability, now and beyond.

 

