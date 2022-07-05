V-Life technology supporting operators for a decade

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Viper Innovations’ unique V-LIFE technology has been supporting operators for more than a decade. Originally referred to by many as a “magic” technology, V-LIFE has continued to be one of Viper’s most successful innovations for the offshore energy industry.

The technology has played a critical role for many of the world’s major oil and gas operators in recovering the electrical integrity of deteriorating subsea control systems. V-LIFE was first deployed offshore in 2012, and that successful trial was quickly followed by the commercial product launch in 2013 and a patent being granted in 2015.

Today, Viper has delivered over 150 V-LIFE installations to over 30 global operators in the process. The flagship subsea product has also been associated with a number of awards over the years, including the Queens Award for Enterprise Innovation in 2016.

The product was developed as a result of the issues faced by subsea operators where water ingress into subsea cables had led to a decrease in insulation resistance, which results in a risk to the safety of personnel and a risk of a loss of power and hence production.

Before V-LIFE became available, subsea fault-finding interventions and the replacement of cables, equipment and umbilicals were the only solutions to this problem. Replacing umbilicals has a substantial cost to the environment: Viper recently calculated that laying a 20km umbilical could emit at least 15,000 tonnes of carbon.

However, the V-LIM is installed topside, without any subsea intervention required, and V-LIFE can be activated remotely, making V-LIFE an environmentally friendly alternative to subsea intervention methods.

In order to activate V-LIFE, operators must first install a V-LIM line insulation monitor before enabling the V-LIFE passivation signal by uploading a software configuration file.

Many operators are choosing to upgrade to Viper’s V-LIM, which not only ensures they are “V-LIFE ready”, but also provides precise and accurate cable monitoring, providing a better picture of the health of their system over time, helping to identify problems before they arise.

