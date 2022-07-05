V-Life technology supporting operators for a decade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
V-Life technology supporting operators for a decade

Viper Innovations’ unique V-LIFE technology has been supporting operators for more than a decade. Originally referred to by many as a “magic” technology, V-LIFE has continued to be one of Viper’s most successful innovations for the offshore energy industry.
By Viper Innovations
05/07/2022, 7:00 am
The technology has played a critical role for many of the world’s major oil and gas operators in recovering the electrical integrity of deteriorating subsea control systems. V-LIFE was first deployed offshore in 2012, and that successful trial was quickly followed by the commercial product launch in 2013 and a patent being granted in 2015.

Today, Viper has delivered over 150 V-LIFE installations to over 30 global operators in the process. The flagship subsea product has also been associated with a number of awards over the years, including the Queens Award for Enterprise Innovation in 2016.

The product was developed as a result of the issues faced by subsea operators where water ingress into subsea cables had led to a decrease in insulation resistance, which results in a risk to the safety of personnel and a risk of a loss of power and hence production.

Before V-LIFE became available, subsea fault-finding interventions and the replacement of cables, equipment and umbilicals were the only solutions to this problem. Replacing umbilicals has a substantial cost to the environment: Viper recently calculated that laying a 20km umbilical could emit at least 15,000 tonnes of carbon.

However, the V-LIM is installed topside, without any subsea intervention required, and V-LIFE can be activated remotely, making V-LIFE an environmentally friendly alternative to subsea intervention methods.

In order to activate V-LIFE, operators must first install a V-LIM line insulation monitor before enabling the V-LIFE passivation signal by uploading a software configuration file.

Many operators are choosing to upgrade to Viper’s V-LIM, which not only ensures they are “V-LIFE ready”, but also provides precise and accurate cable monitoring, providing a better picture of the health of their system over time, helping to identify problems before they arise.

For more info, visit viperinnovations.com/v-life, call 01275 78 78 78 or email enquiries@viperinnovations.com

