Improving health and safety practices with virtual reality

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Training with VR can enhance engagement, understanding and has the potential to reduce costs by removing the need for personnel and instructors to travel to a site or facility.

In addition, it can allow users to experience, and train for, hazardous operations that cannot be performed or replicated in real life.

First Competence’s preferred VR headset is wireless, which removes the need to be tethered to a computer and can be updated remotely from any location with a Wi-Fi connection.

The team has already produced the following fully immersive interactive VR environments:

Walk throughs

These allow the user to experience, and become familiar with, an environment, along with learning routes and identifying hazardous areas and moving equipment.

Scenarios

These virtual environments include dropped objects, incidents, accidents and emergency response escape routes that are set-up to enable lessons to be learned, enhance understanding and to practice procedures.

Training and assessments

These are used to immerse the user into a role in a lifting operation, which then delivers instructions and allows the user to practice procedures. Alternatively, it is used to measure compliance, ability and knowledge, as well as employees’ existing competence.

If you have a VR project in mind, please get in touch firstcompetence.co.uk