V12 Footwear – setting the global safety standard

V12 Footwear is a safety footwear manufacturer driven by a passion to keep people safe, healthy and comfortable.

The footwear range is designed with three key principles: Comfort, safety and durability.

V12 believe that comfortable, safe and reliable footwear is imperative in safeguarding a company’s greatest asset – its staff.

Established for over 20 years, decades of innovation, research and development are stitched into every pair of V12 boots. Because of this knowledge and expertise, companies trust V12 to keep their staff safe each day, regardless of their challenging and unpredictable working environments.

Tradition meets technology

V12’s heritage is deeply rooted, but the focus is on the future. Innovation is key to giving wearers the very best protection at work, and that’s why V12 constantly embraces pioneering design and manufacturing, leading the way in safety footwear. This can be seen in V12’s Intelligent Grip System (IGSTM) sole unit, which delivers exceptional grip with its water dispersing hexagonal tread and heel strike pad to reduce slips. It’s another example of how V12 embraces cutting- edge development to provide wearers with maximum safety.

The comfort in a V12 safety boot comes from three key innovations. Firstly, the footwear is crafted on a unique last shape using data from 4,000 European foot scans to provide an unrivalled wearer experience. The second and third elements are the removable footbed and shank to provide a perfect fit and aid natural foot movement.

V12 products are subjected to industry-leading testing and quality control and audited by several renowned third parties. It is the only footwear brand in the world to achieve Keymark accreditation status.

Wearer trials are conducted to put products through their paces in real-world environments before hitting the shelves, so V12 wearers can work comfortably and safely in fully trialled footwear. And the evidence is in the trophy cabinet – V12’s accolades include consecutive PCIAW innovation awards as well as an AI Global Excellence award for Most Outstanding Oil and Gas Safety Footwear Provider.

100% peace of mind

Brands across the globe keep their workforce safe with V12’s product suitability assessment. Footwear specialists meticulously assess the workplace environment and make recommendations based on expertise and wearer feedback, providing 100% peace of mind for the company by ensuring 100% safety compliance.

Stepping up to sustainability

It’s the V12 way to work with the experts for optimum results, and the approach to sustainability is no different – they’re working with a carbon consulting group and three global initiatives, Race To Zero, SME Climate Hub and Climate Neutral Now to take their sustainable manufacturing to the next level. V12 recently became the first safety footwear company in the UK to develop a carbon neutral range. Working with V12 means working more sustainably.

If you want:

To reduce the risk of someone on your workforce slipping and seriously hurting themselves

A focused workforce which isn’t distracted by poor foot health or discomfort

Value for money and a reduction in waste

To work with a manufacturer with the expertise and passion to provide the best safety footwear solution

For more information on V12’s footwear solution, contact Stuart Kyle, V12 Footwear business development manager for energy, on stuart.kyle@V12footwear.com or tel +44(0) 1249 651 900