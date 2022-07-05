Major high-pressure water mist contract won by Flare

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

A major contract to supply the fire suppression systems for the new-build diving spread of the Well-Safe Guardian has been awarded to Flare Fire Safety Engineering.

The Well-Safe Guardian, a rig designed for the decommissioning of subsea wells, was mobilised to the North Sea for its first job earlier this year.

The six-figure valued project comprises of project management, engineering design, installation & commissioning of two systems to protect the new commercial diving installation from any potential fire incident. A high-pressure watermist system will cover the diving spread inside the control room module with a water deluge system protecting the lifeboats and exterior areas associated with the diving package itself.

A Well-Safe Solutions spokesperson explained why they awarded the contract to Flare: “We are delighted to have partnered with Flare Fire Safety Engineering for the fire suppression system (FSS) onboard the Well-Safe Guardian.

“Their specialist knowledge, engineering experience and robust safety inspection protocols made them the clear choice for this scope, adding a vital protective layer to our dedicated well plug and abandonment asset.”

Flare’s sales director Keith Robertson states “With our focus on climate change and the growing need for sustainability the water-based systems being installed to the Well-Safe Guardian is a positive move forward.

“Specifying high-pressure water mist, which is benign when it comes to protecting human safety, the environment and safeguards critical assets. High-pressure water mist offers a lower carbon footprint over the lifecycle of the product.”

Ultra Fog’s managing director Ann Micheli reports that she is “especially pleased that Ultra Fog has joined forces with Flare FSE who have specific expertise and experience in this important marketplace… Over 30 years of Ultra Fog fire suppression manufacturing experience has reinforced how important it is to work with local distributors who have strong connections and can offer the clients on hand support”.

The Ultra Fog water mist system holds international type approvals, including FM and IMO.

It’s safe to use because it’s electrically non-conductive. It’s also a good alternative to gaseous based systems due to its lesser reliance on module integrity, making it ideal for both new build and retrofit projects.

Aside from that, it’s an effective and highly efficient solution because of its relative low water consumption compared to sprinkler and deluge protection. In fact, water consumption can be reduced by 85-90% when matched up to an open nozzle deluge system.

Ultra Fog’s senior sales specialist David Crickmore said: “Flare are fully proficient in installing and servicing Ultra Fog pump, accumulator and other water mist systems and we look forward to working with them on this exciting new project. This further strengthens our partnership to expand our presence across Scotland and the North Sea platforms”.

Dan McLean, Flare’s operations director said: “I think it’s quite a unique application and certainly an exciting challenge to meet the strict parameters that a diving module entails and engineer a solution. Static weight was a big governing factor for the project, and we have worked with Ultra Fog closely to come up with a solution to meet the dynamic water distribution criteria required. This Well-Safe contract further demonstrates our capabilities in providing specialist active fire protection solutions to the energy industry.”

Flare offers an extensive portfolio, from safety product supply to aftermarket care, equipment lifecycle management packages to comprehensive preventative service and maintenance programmes.

The company has gone from strength to strength since its inception just seven years ago. Now it is one of the most prominent safety solutions providers in the UKCS.

“We founded our organisation with a distinctive focus on customer service. We pride ourselves on our technical knowledge and industry experience and continue to deliver results with the client at the heart of everything we do. We have continued to sustain growth despite the various global challenges and industry hurdles. This is a significant achievement and if I can say, we’re quite proud of this and looking to the future with confidence and optimism,” said Flare’s finance director Amanda McLean.

Flare have been exploring outwith their traditional marketplace and now offer their diverse portfolio to the Renewables sector.

Dan said: “We believe that Aberdeen has a strong future in the energy transition and we’ve shown our commitment to this by investing heavily within the area, not only by establishing our Service Centre of Excellence but also by upskilling our personnel and cross training our workforce. We have ensured that we have the necessary skills, training and approvals to meet the demand for that sector.”

