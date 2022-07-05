Energy Voice monthly supplement, July 2022

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Energy Voice’s latest monthly supplement has been published with The Press & Journal.

This month focuses on the role of safety and energy security in the North Sea, from the legacy of Piper Alpha – both real and literary – to the technology and safety innovations making new ground today.

In addition to interviews with the likes of Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) and RMT, it also showcases thought-provoking insight, expertise and advice from top experts from the energy industry, legal and healthcare professions, as well as our regular columnists.

Subscribers can click here to read a digital version of the supplement.