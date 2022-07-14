How V12 footwear is serving the oil and gas industry through the past, present and into the future

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

V12 Footwear is a safety footwear company that has been manufacturing industry-leading safety boots for over 20 years and has a future-focussed approach to better protect its wearers.

With a combination of collaboration, dedication and innovation, V12 is the trusted safety footwear experts in the oil and gas industry, ensuring wearers stay safe, comfortable and slip-free in the harshest and most unpredictable environments.

DEVELOPMENT THROUGH COLLABORATION

It’s in V12’s DNA to work with both industry experts and real-life safety boot wearers to produce effective, safe footwear. When V12 develops a product, it looks externally for expert involvement as well as drawing on its own experience and expertise to provide safety and comfort solutions which meet the daily challenges that the demanding and hazardous energy sector poses.

Developed by working with an internationally renowned oil and gas company, V12’s strong and highly durable VR620.01 Avenger IGS has become an incredibly popular safety boot on oil rigs as well as onshore environments since its introduction.

To take this product a step further for those who demanded even more from their footwear, V12 spent two years developing the flexible and lightweight Hi-leg boot, E1300.01 Defiant IGS. Both boots were developed through an intensive testing and trialling process, so feature built-in industry-specific benefits that workers on the front line were calling out for to stay safe and comfortable on the job.

And it’s this kind of commitment to the sector that has seen V12 become a recipient of the AI ‘Best Oil & Gas Industry Footwear Provider’ award, highlighting not just its long-standing dedication to the industry, but also the collaborative way it serves those working in Oil and Gas.

GOING ABOVE AND BEYOND

Going above and beyond permeates every part of V12. This doesn’t just mean producing footwear that passes tests – it means reproducing footwear that passes tests consistently, and ensuring that those tests reflect real-life work scenarios, in order to best protect V12 wearers.

While slip testing is a rigorous process, it’s also true that much of it is conducted in controlled conditions in laboratories and testing houses. In order to provide the wearer with further safety assurance and the added peace of mind this brings, many of the boots V12 produce for the energy sector undergo additional slip testing on true environmental surfaces such as Kennedy Grating and scaffold boarding – and they even test their footwear for slip-resistance on industry-specific contaminants like drill mud. This is just another example of how when it comes to giving their wearers and partners the very best protection against workplace hazards in safety-critical sectors, V12 doesn’t just meet the standards: it exceeds them – every time.

Read the full article on how we go above and beyond in slip safety testing here.

SUSTAINABLE SAFETY

Wearing a V12 product is not only stepping up in comfort and safety – it also means taking a big step into sustainability. V12 – who recently became the first UK safety footwear company to develop a carbon neutral footwear range with their pioneering ‘Lynx’ – have been on a significant sustainability journey over the past few years which has revolutionised their supply chain. Moving a significant portion of their factories from the far east to Europe to slash their shipping mileage by 8,000 miles as well as investing in global carbon-reducing initiatives are just a few of their sustainability commitments which have seen V12 making a huge positive impact on the environment. And as a result, companies working with V12 have taken similarly huge strides in meeting their own environmental goals.

Visit our sustainability page here for a full overview of how we’re stepping up to minimise our impact on the environment.

It’s these innovations and dedication to excellence that provides all the more proof – if further proof were needed – that V12 are one of those rare companies where going above and beyond is all in a day’s work.

For more information on V12’s footwear solution, contact Stuart Kyle, V12 Footwear business development manager for Energy at stuart.kyle@v12footwear.com or tel: +44(0) 1249 651 900.