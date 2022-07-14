Hydrogen Connect Summit | 8 – 9 September 2022 at BCEC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hydrogen Connect Summit | 8 – 9 September 2022 at BCEC

If you are contemplating a transition, committed to zero emissions and or collaborating in the hydrogen economy you probably need to be informed on the brand-new developments that will affect your hydrogen journey one way or another.
By Andrew Dykes
14/07/2022, 2:43 pm
© Supplied by Hydrogen Connect SumPost Thumbnail

Up until now, there has been little certainty around hydrogen policies, fuel cell developments, storage and handling guidelines, hydrogen standards, safety and hazardous risk regulation and carbon accounting clarity for hydrogen producers, distributors, and users.

On 7th September we will present the very latest developments with insights from the people influencing and shaping the future of up-stream, mid-stream and down-stream hydrogen projects. Best part is you get to choose what is most relevant to you and your organisation.

HYDROGEN IN ACTION and IN-PERSON!

7 September 2022: Pre-Summit Workshops (Special SAVER RATES!)

Note: attendance is limited, and delegates can secure their place on a first-come first-served basis

Find out more about the Pre-Summit Workshops.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND?

Middle to Senior Decision Makers from: Resources Companies – Feedstock Providers – Mid-Large Scale Transition Users and Offtakers – Energy Generators including Power, Gas, Hydrogen and Renewables – Infrastructure Design, Planning and Project Decision Makers – Engineering, OEM and Technology Providers representing fuel cell technology, liquid and gas storage technologies – Energy Consultants, and Government Agencies.

REGISTER NOW

Register on the Workshops before the ‘Saver Rate’ expires on Fri 12 Aug and SAVE!

For all partnership or exhibition enquiries, please contact Phil McDermott, Marketing & Sales Director at sponex@hydrogenconnect.com.au.

