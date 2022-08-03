V12 – treading the path to protection

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our newsletter.

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape.

V12 Footwear and the Energy industry have worked together for several years to develop tough, top-level footwear that meets the specific demands of this challenging sector.

But of all the hazards that those working in the Oil and Gas sector face, danger of slipping is perhaps the most significant.

Slips, trips and falls account for one third of all workplace accidents according to the HSE, but in an offshore environment with its extreme weather and additional contaminants, the slip hazards are arguably greater. Occupational Health and Safety Magazine states that in the Oil and Gas industry, ‘slip, trip and fall injuries are a leading cause of lost work time.’

And this is why V12 has established such a strong relationship with those working in this sector; it’s a company that understands that Oil and Gas workers need high-specification boots to stay stable and slip-free. And V12 Footwear reflects this understanding through its industry-leading grip.

V12’s specialised sole unit and ‘above and beyond’ attitude to testing ensures a workforce wearing their footwear is undistracted by safety doubts and fully focussed on productivity.

To understand how its footwear provides such outstanding grip, you have to look at the two things which really embody V12’s footwear philosophy: a total dedication to technology and testing.

THE INTELLIGENT GRIP SYSTEM (IGSTM)

Working with various experts in safety testing and tyre technology, V12 developed the IGSTM, a sole unit providing unbeatable grip on slippery surfaces. And this unrivalled tread design is one of the reasons V12 safety boots have become such a firm favourite with offshore workers.

The IGSTM‘s superb grip starts with the hex pattern, a tread network that cuts through water and channels it away ensuring wearers are always in contact with the ground and avoid slipping, even in the wettest conditions. IGSTM boots have four deep ladder grips to keep the wearer firm footed while working at height and a 7º heel strike – the angle at which most slips occur – to drastically reduce the chances of falling.

But the sole’s only half the story. V12 boots undergo rigorous, real-life testing before being brought to market.

THE PROOF’S IN THE PERFORMANCE

Many styles in V12’s Oil and Gas industry range undergo additional Kennedy Grating and scaffold board testing, giving wearers the best possible slip prevention when working on these potentially dangerous surfaces. And its got proof too. V12 compared the performance of the IGSTM tread in both Kennedy Grating and scaffold board slip tests with a common industry competitor, and the results showed that on these two surfaces, people were 30.17% safer with the IGSTM tread.

And to really put IGSTM’s slip-resistance through its paces, V12 slip tested it against a competitor featuring the notoriously slippery drill mud on ceramic and steel surfaces. The results? 36% of people would be safer on V12’s tread.

And this peace of mind through performance is why more and more Oil and Gas companies globally are working with V12. It’s a company helping wearers tread the path to protection by ensuring they stay firmly on their feet, and out of the slip statistics.

For more information on V12’s footwear solution, contact Stuart Kyle, V12 Footwear business development manager for Energy at stuart.kyle@v12footwear.com or tel: +44(0) 1249 651 900.