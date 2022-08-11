Widerøe: The air link to Norwegian offshore hubs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Promoted

Widerøe: The air link to Norwegian offshore hubs

The distinctive green and white livery of Norwegian airline Widerøe is a familiar sight for anyone working in North Sea offshore oil and gas.
By Reporter
11/08/2022, 7:00 am Updated: 11/08/2022, 10:38 am
© Supplied by WideroeWiderøe

The distinctive green and white livery of Norwegian airline Widerøe is a familiar sight for anyone working in North Sea offshore oil and gas.

The largest domestic airline in Norway, Widerøe has been connecting Aberdeen – the primary UK centre supporting activity in the North Sea – for some 20 years, with flights to Stavanger and Bergen.

In 2021 the airline also added a daily flight from London Heathrow to Bergen.

Why Bergen is the best transfer point for travel in Norway

The airline is proud to have developed Bergen as a major hub at which industry professionals and others can connect with a wide range of domestic routes across Norway, including those serving key industry centres, such as Haugesund and Hammerfest.

Haakon Overvaag, Director of Business-to-Business sales, explains: “Many of our routes are customised to accommodate the industry’s need for flexible, efficient transport, and we are known for flying passengers as far as a plane can take them.”

With daily flights to and from both Aberdeen and London Heathrow, Wideroe’s Bergen hub offers connections to more than 40 onward destinations in Norway, with the major western and northern cities of Stavanger, Haugesund, Kristiansund, Trondheim and Tromsø served by frequent daily services.

There are eight daily returns to Stavanger, five to Haugesund and Kristiansund, and four to each of Trondheim and Tromsø.

Among onward connections via Trondheim are Brønnøysund and Sandnessjøen, while Bodø offers connections to the Lofoten Islands and Vesterålen, and you can reach Hammerfest by connecting at Tromsø.

Bergen is great for a city break

Of course, the story of Bergen is about far more than just oil and gas: besides the World Heritage Site status of the city’s magnificent Hanseatic port, with its distinctive tall wooden warehouse buildings, Bergen is also one of just a handful of UNESCO Cities of Gastronomy.

This UNESCO classification was won in late 2015, under the umbrella of its Creative Cities Network.

In order to join the network, Bergen had to demonstrate a vibrant and well-developed locally based gastronomy, steeped in traditional methods and food sources.

The city itself, and its subsidiary settlements, are woven in and around seven mountains, which provide easy access to the wild and inspiring countryside in a few minutes, some of them being connected to the city centre by cable car or funicular railway.

Some of the most dramatic of Norway’s famed fjords are easily accessed by sea, road or, indeed, a short hop by Widerøe flight.

Working for a Zero Emission future

The airline is also focused sharply on addressing the challenges posed by the need to reduce or eliminate carbon emissions.

Its Widerøe Zero initiative has been established to help realise the airline’s ambition to be among the first emissions-free operators in the world.

Widerøe Zero is working in partnership with industry leaders, such as Rolls Royce and Italian manufacturer Tecnam, to get a modestly sized battery-powered aircraft in commercial service within a few years.

The aim is to see large parts of the domestic fleet electrified by 2030, while Widerøe Zero CEO Andreas Ask says passengers could be boarding electric aircraft as soon as three years from now.

Widerøe’s services to Aberdeen and London are today operated respectively by the 78-seat Dash-8 Q400 turboprop aircraft and 110-seat Embraer E-190 E2 jets.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts