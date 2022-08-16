Viper Innovations keeps the lights on in east java with V-LIFE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Promoted

Viper Innovations keeps the lights on in east java with V-LIFE

Discover how V-LIFE was used to keep the lights on in East Java by recovering a failed gas field electrical system with an 18-month replacement umbilical lead time.
By Reporter
16/08/2022, 7:00 am Updated: 16/08/2022, 8:53 am
© Supplied by Viper InnovationsV-life
To go with story by Ryan Duff. VIPER INNOVATIONS KEEPS THE LIGHTS ON IN EAST JAVA WITH V-LIFE Picture shows; V-life. Indonesia. Supplied by Viper Innovations Date; Unknown

Discover how V-LIFE was used to keep the lights on in East Java by recovering a failed gas field electrical system with an 18-month replacement umbilical lead time.

A more in-depth description can be found in our extensive case study PDF here.

Terang, Sirasun, and Batur (TSB) Gas Fields.

The Terang, Batur, and East and West Sirasun (TSB) gas reservoirs are locate approximately 100km north of Bali in water depths ranging from 90 to 230m.

Collectively, the reserves amount to 1 Trillion Cubic Feet (TCF) of recoverable gas (mostly methane), which is equivalent to 170 million barrels of oil. Terang started producing in 2012, and in the first eight months of operation alone, production reached a total of 10 million barrels, with daily gas production averaging 240 million cubic feet (approximately 40 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day).

In order to maintain production volume in the block for the long term, the Sirasun and Batur gas fields were developed as “TSB Phase 2,” with production commencing in March 2019. Sirasun and Batur together add approximately 180 million cubic feet per day of natural gas production.

The produced natural gas is gathered in a Floating Production Unit (FPU) and transported through the 28” East Java Gas Pipeline (EJGP). At 370km in length, the pipeline runs past the Kangean Islands, through the Madura Strait, and onshore to Surabaya (Indonesia’s second-largest city).

The gas from the field contributes to the stable natural gas supply to consumers in East Java.

The two main clients for the gas are PLN (PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara)–the State Electricity Company, and PGN (Perusahaan Gas Negara) the State-run gas distributor.

Some of PGN’s biggest clients for the gas are fertiliser factories in the outlying area of Surabaya. As well as the steady supply of energy to these clients, gas production from the field is critical to the region’s economic growth. East Java covers an area of almost 48,000km2 and has a population of about 40 million.

The geographical area of East Java constitutes only 2.5% of Indonesia, but it accounts for 20% of the country’s population and 20% of the country’s economic activity.

The criticality of the gas supply from the TSB fields is immense for the province and the country as a whole.

The vast majority of the gas produced is used as fuel by the region’s gas-fired power stations and indirectly accounts for 50% of the region’s power generation.

Reduced gas supplies for generation can only be partly compensated for through modifying the fuel mix, such as at the gas and coal-fired power plant in Gresik and by increasing outputs from older coal and oil-fired stations, all of which has a hugely detrimental impact on the carbon footprint of the generation.

The Problem KEI Faced With Low Insulation Resistance

Viper was initially contacted by KEI in February 2016. They had lost control and monitoring of the Terang subsea wells due to low Insulation Resistance (IR) and a subsequent power trip at the Electrical Power Unit (EPU).

The Subsea Control System was designed to be ‘fail as is’ on the loss of electrical power; this meant that all subsea actuators, and therefore valves, remained in the same state as when power and communications were lost.

On the upside, this meant that gas production continued, but if there were to be a loss of hydraulic power or an Emergency Shutdown, then gas production would stop, and the field could not be restarted. Lights would go out in East Java!

KEI undertook a subsea intervention to try and identify the fault. The intervention indicated that there was an umbilical and/or UTA (Umbilical Termination Assembly) issue.

Having gone out for a quote for a replacement, a lead time of 18 months meant that KEI were in an untenable position in terms of the surety of gas production.

Subsea interventions are not always feasible as they require meticulous planning and can be dangerous to perform.

KEI’s Insulation Resistance Recovery with V-LIM and V-LIFE Technology

KEI contacted Viper to inquire whether V-LIFE technology could be a potential solution to their predicament.

Following a quick assessment by Viper, both parties moved to get a contract in place. Terms and Conditions were agreed, and the interface engineering was completed all within six weeks of the initial contact.

The hardware was dispatched from stock from the UK to Indonesia, and a Viper engineer was mobilised to arrive at the same time as the hardware.

Within two shifts offshore, the V-LIM was installed in the EPU rack, and V-LIFE was enabled on the second shift.

The IR failure reacted quickly to the application of V-LIFE, and KEI had full control and monitoring capability returned after two hours of V-LIFE commencing.

The Insulation Resistance increased from 170kΩ to 63MΩ within 4 hours and then reached 1GΩ within a day.

Further V-LIM and V-LIFE installations recovered each failed channel.

The KEI TSB case study is an example of where V-LIFE has been used to recover and extend the life of a failed electrical system – with a significant benefit to the client.

Martin Ongkosutjahjo, Aries Bambang, S Darmansyah, and Ahmad Bunyamin, wrote a paper on this failure and the success of V-LIFE on behalf of KEI, which was presented at the Indonesian Petroleum Association Conference on 17-19 May, 2017 in Jakarta.

More detail can be found in our extensive case study PDF here.

Installing V-LIMs in advance of any issue will provide an immediate option for activating V-LIFE if a problem arises.

Visit viperinnovations.com to find out more.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts