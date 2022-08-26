Something went wrong - please try again later.

Japan Wind Energy 2022

Premium Wind Power Business Platform in Japan

Date: 11-12 October 2022

Location: Yokohama, Japan

Venue: SHIN YOKOHAMA PRINCE HOTEL

The 4th edition Japan Wind Energy 2022 is the premium information change and business networking platform between public and private stakeholders in the country’s wind value chain, which is estimated to attract 500+ industrial stakeholders, representing Japan central and prefecture governments, home and international investors, developers, network providers, financiers, EPCs, as well as key equipment and solution providers.

JWE 2022 Event Highlights:

Market-focused topic: Offshore Wind. Japan aims to expand the country’s offshore wind power installed capacity to 10 GW in 2030 and 30-45 GW in 2040.

– Co-located with 5th edition Solar Energy Future Japan 2022 & 2nd edition Connecting Green Hydrogen Japan 2022.

– New partnership opportunities with key stakeholders through various networking opportunities including 1-1 Meetings & Energy Sustainable Night cocktail party.

– Innovation and Technology Exhibition to demonstrate practical wind farm case studies and advanced technologies.

JWE2022 will appeal to all key decision makers from Japan wind value chain to facilitate Japan wind energy market. To accelerate the establishment of commercial partnership between all attendees, JWE2022 organises a variety of networking activities for all participants to join in.

Sustainable Night Cocktail Party

All registered delegates will enjoy great hospitality, a hot buffet luncheon, networking breaks, and the event will culminate in a cocktail party & “Sustainable Night”.

Two-Day Extensive Networking

Being actually able to take part in face-to-face discussions will be a huge advantage to getting business done. Our events have dedicated networking and exhibitor sessions to ensure you have time to chat with fellow attendees.

JWE2022 Website: https://www.japanwindenergy.com/

Contact: marketing@leader-associates.com