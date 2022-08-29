Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our newsletter.

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape.

Connecting Green Hydrogen Japan 2022

The Most Attractive And Influential Hydrogen Event in Japan

Date: 11-12 October 2022

Location: Yokohama, Japan

Venue: SHIN YOKOHAMA PRINCE HOTEL

Connecting Green Hydrogen Japan 2022 is the premier platform to meet with prospective and current partners and strike the best business deals in one of the most established HYDROGEN markets in the world.

This event gathers both Japanese and global hydrogen professionals from across the whole hydrogen energy value chain and will allow you to reconnect with key industry leaders following an extended period of restrictions.

CGHJ 2022 Event Highlights:

– Co-located with Japan Wind Energy 2022 & Solar Energy Future Japan 2022.

– In Conjunction with Hydrogen Policy and Strategy, Hydrogen Mobility and Fuel Cells Symposium.

– Trends of Hydrogen Society, Global Hydrogen Supply Chain, and Advanced Hydrogen Technology.

– New Partnership Opportunities with Energy generators & gas producers, Large energy users, Infrastructure owners & developers, Government and Investors & buyers.

CGHJ2022 Website: https://www.japan.gh2events.com/

Contact: marketing@leader-associates.com