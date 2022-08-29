Connecting Green Hydrogen Japan 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Connecting Green Hydrogen Japan 2022 The Most Attractive And Influential Hydrogen Event in Japan
By Staff
29/08/2022, 7:00 am
Yokohama city will host the Japan Green Hydrogen conference 2022

Date: 11-12 October 2022
Location: Yokohama, Japan
Venue: SHIN YOKOHAMA PRINCE HOTEL

Connecting Green Hydrogen Japan 2022 is the premier platform to meet with prospective and current partners and strike the best business deals in one of the most established HYDROGEN markets in the world.

This event gathers both Japanese and global hydrogen professionals from across the whole hydrogen energy value chain and will allow you to reconnect with key industry leaders following an extended period of restrictions.

CGHJ 2022 Event Highlights:
– Co-located with Japan Wind Energy 2022 & Solar Energy Future Japan 2022.
– In Conjunction with Hydrogen Policy and Strategy, Hydrogen Mobility and Fuel Cells Symposium.
– Trends of Hydrogen Society, Global Hydrogen Supply Chain, and Advanced Hydrogen Technology.
– New Partnership Opportunities with Energy generators & gas producers, Large energy users, Infrastructure owners & developers, Government and Investors & buyers.

CGHJ2022 Website: https://www.japan.gh2events.com/
Contact: marketing@leader-associates.com

