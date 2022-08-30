Energy Voice and NZTC presents ‘Technology powering the North Sea Transition Deal’

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape.

There is no single solution to deliver net zero. Affordable, low carbon energy growth will be driven by innovative technology.

How do we create an agile, integrated, interdependent energy system to capitalise on domestic opportunities and global markets?

Join a panel of experts as they delve into the insights and dissect the recommendations made in the Technology Driving Green Energy Growth report, produced by the Technology Leadership Board, Net Zero Technology Centre, and Accenture.

The report, which launches on 13th September, highlights opportunities in hydrogen, floating offshore wind and carbon capture and storage technologies, exploring the innovative solutions required to meet the North Sea Transition Deal commitments.

The successful realisation of these innovations will ultimately lead to greater cost competitiveness, create domestic and international supply chain opportunities and secure low carbon jobs.

Virtual event – free registration: Thursday 15th September, 10:30am – 12:00pm (BST)

Join our expert panel

Myrtle Dawes

Solution Centre Director, Net Zero Technology Centre

Myrtle Dawes is Solution Centre Director at the Net Zero Technology Centre where she leads the development of technology for net zero in the energy sector. A Chartered Chemical Engineer, Myrtle is an established leader with extensive experience in the energy sector both in the UK and overseas. Respected as a prominent voice on the energy transition, she began her career 30 years ago as an offshore engineer for BP, before delivering on leadership roles in engineering, project management, technology and digital transformation. Myrtle’s passion for innovation and technology galvanises her colleagues, government and industry to take action and push boundaries.

Ekaterina Kozinchenko

Managing Director, Accenture

Ekaterina is a Managing Director and Leader of Downstream Consulting for Accenture UK and Ireland. She has 25 years of consulting experience, assisting major clients in the Energy and Industrial Products industries in Europe. Passionate about the energy transition, she has directed numerous engagements in this space with a focus on natural gas, LNG and hydrogen. Over the course of her career, she has gained international experience in 15 countries across Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

Dr. Carlo Procaccini

Head of Technology, North Sea Transition Authority

Carlo Procaccini is the Head of Technology of the UK North Sea Transition Authority, and his remit covers technology and innovation for the UKCS, ranging from oil & gas projects and operations to emerging net zero solutions. Carlo has 25 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, having worked in both downstream and E&P. Prior to joining the NSTA, he worked at Schlumberger focusing on projects to improve E&P asset performance in offshore basins, in the UK and internationally. Carlo holds a PhD in Chemical Engineering from MIT and is a Chartered Petroleum Engineer.

Katy Heidenreich

Supply Chain & Operations Director, Offshore Energies UK

Katy Heidenreich is the Supply Chain & Operations Director at Offshore Energies UK with responsibility for promoting industry’s competitiveness throughout the lifecycle of upstream operations, from exploration through to decommissioning, to encourage investment and ensure the UK can meet as much of its own energy needs as possible. Katy champions the world-class capabilities of the UK supply chain to maximise its opportunity to drive the technology and innovation required to deliver net zero targets. Katy Heidenreich brings more than 25 years of industry experience to the role, mainly from

Schlumberger Oilfield Services where she worked in across a variety of technical, commercial and senior management roles in the UK, Norway and Azerbaijan.

About the organisations

Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services in strategy and consulting, interactive, technology and operations, with digital capabilities across all of these services. We combine unmatched experience and specialized capabilities across more than 40 industries — powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centres. With 513,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture brings continuous innovation to help clients improve their performance and create lasting value across their enterprises. Visit us at www.accenture.com

The Net Zero Technology Centre

The Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC) develops and deploys technology to accelerate an affordable net zero energy industry. Founded in 2017, the Centre was created as part of the Aberdeen City Region Deal, with £180 million of UK and Scottish government funding to maximise the potential of the North Sea. To date NZTC have co-invested £211 million in technologies which have the potential to generate £10-15 billion in gross value added (GVA) to the Scottish economy, screened over 1560 technologies, completed or progressed 168 field trials, over 29 technologies have been commercialised and 45 tech start-ups supported. More information at www.netzerotc.com

Technology Leadership Board

One of seven industry task forces reporting to the North Sea Transition Forum, the Technology Leadership Board (TLB) represents a cross-section of the UK oil & gas and other offshore energy industries. The TLB works with government and other stakeholders to deploy or develop technologies to strengthen UK oil and gas competitiveness and support the energy transition. Co-chaired between the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) and the industry, it interfaces with the other North Sea Transition Task Forces on the technology opportunities across assets’ lifecycle. More information at www.the-tlb.com