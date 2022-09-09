An agile approach to corporate health and wellbeing among staff

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our newsletter.

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape.

Health and wellbeing is a term that has been floating around the corporate world for a while but never has it been so prevalent than after a global pandemic.

Looking after staff is a sign of a good business, a business interested in the health of its staff, interested in creating a strong internal culture, and interested in attracting and developing a long-term team. Of course, this is also an attractive asset for candidates in the ever-competitive world of recruitment.

Corporate health and wellbeing can be difficult to navigate but Agilis Health has developed a managed corporate service to support SMEs with all health-related personnel issues.

The team specialises in corporate screening and diagnostic solutions for businesses looking after every aspect of health and wellbeing in the workplace, which can ease the pressure for businesses looking to provide the best for their staff while meeting required regulations, both in the UK and internationally.

Launched during the pandemic to provide Covid-19 testing and travel support for corporates and individuals, Agilis Heath has since developed by utilising its expertise to help businesses tackle health and wellbeing in the workplace.

Agilis offers a full health management service, including streamlined occupational health, general health and wellbeing, and drug and alcohol testing.

Working in partnership with RelyOn Nutec, and with clinics in Aberdeen and Teesside, the team can support companies operating in the energy industry hotspots in the UK but can also deliver remote support for businesses anywhere in the world.

So, whether a business needs support with wellbeing checks such as blood pressure and diabetes, or health surveillance and medicals to risk assessment and absence management, Agilis Health aims to remove the stress for SMEs, providing one co-ordinated point of contact for all corporate health and wellbeing issues.

A managed service that can help companies to remain at the forefront of corporate health and wellbeing, demonstrating a commitment to the health of its people and its team culture.