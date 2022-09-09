An agile approach to corporate health and wellbeing among staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
An agile approach to corporate health and wellbeing among staff

Health and wellbeing is a term that has been floating around the corporate world for a while but never has it been so prevalent than after a global pandemic.
By Mike Eriksen, CEO, Agilis Health
09/09/2022, 12:13 pm
© Supplied by Shutterstock

Looking after staff is a sign of a good business, a business interested in the health of its staff, interested in creating a strong internal culture, and interested in attracting and developing a long-term team. Of course, this is also an attractive asset for candidates in the ever-competitive world of recruitment.

Corporate health and wellbeing can be difficult to navigate but Agilis Health has developed a managed corporate service to support SMEs with all health-related personnel issues.

The team specialises in corporate screening and diagnostic solutions for businesses looking after every aspect of health and wellbeing in the workplace, which can ease the pressure for businesses looking to provide the best for their staff while meeting required regulations, both in the UK and internationally.

Launched during the pandemic to provide Covid-19 testing and travel support for corporates and individuals, Agilis Heath has since developed by utilising its expertise to help businesses tackle health and wellbeing in the workplace.

Agilis offers a full health management service, including streamlined occupational health, general health and wellbeing, and drug and alcohol testing.

Working in partnership with RelyOn Nutec, and with clinics in Aberdeen and Teesside, the team can support companies operating in the energy industry hotspots in the UK but can also deliver remote support for businesses anywhere in the world.

So, whether a business needs support with wellbeing checks such as blood pressure and diabetes, or health surveillance and medicals to risk assessment and absence management, Agilis Health aims to remove the stress for SMEs, providing one co-ordinated point of contact for all corporate health and wellbeing issues.

A managed service that can help companies to remain at the forefront of corporate health and wellbeing, demonstrating a commitment to the health of its people and its team culture.

