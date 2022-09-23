Honouring five decades of success: International School Aberdeen fosters culture of acceptance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Honouring five decades of success: International School Aberdeen fosters culture of acceptance

At International School Aberdeen (ISA), we believe the importance of celebrating diversity and inclusion in an ever-changing society is a key component for our students’ future success in life.
By International School Aberdeen
23/09/2022, 6:00 am
© Supplied by ISAPupils of the International School Aberdeen.
Pupils of the International School Aberdeen.

As educators, we sit at the forefront of shaping the next generation into compassionate individuals, accepting of all people from all backgrounds.

Since we first opened our doors in August 1972, we have honoured our steadfast commitment to provide exceptional care for every child and to encourage students to practice acceptance, empathy and understanding.

As we celebrate our 50th Anniversary year, we continue to promote a sense of belonging for every child. We know healthy communities and positive learning environments are always built on the quality of human relationships and we believe that each person is unique, valuable and worthy of respect.

We focus on developing essential social and emotional skills to ensure our students become multi-cultural, self-aware, and open-minded – all crucial aptitudes for the future workforce.

An international education also gives young people a far broader perspective. We recognise that it is increasingly important for the next generation to learn about the many different cultures that make the world go round in business and in all aspects of life.

ISA ensures every graduate leaves the school as prepared as possible to thrive in a modern world, equipped with not only academic success, but with the transformative power empathy, compassion and respect for all holds.

Head of School at ISA, Nick Little, says: “ISA educates 50 nationalities in an environment that encourages not just mutual tolerance, but active learning from peers.

“We encourage collaborative skills via lessons that routinely encourage discussion, debate, and engagement with a wider world.”

With a student population of around 500, ISA welcomes children from age 3 to 18 to learn and thrive in our purpose-built campus at Pitfodels House, which includes a 25m swimming pool, climbing wall, five science labs, three performing arts studios, a 300-seat theatre, and a state-of-the-art sports complex.

However impressive our facilities may be, what has seen us through the last five decades of rapid change is a strong sense of values and an eye on the future.

“Since the first day of school 50 years ago, we have continued to adapt and move with the times,” continues Nick.

“Yet one thing that endures is our quality of teaching and an unwavering commitment to student wellbeing, which sits at the heart of everything ISA stands for.”

For more, visit www.isa.aberdeen.sch.uk.

