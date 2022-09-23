Igho Sanomi of Taleveras Group Receives Forbes Philanthropy award in New York

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Igho Sanomi of Taleveras Group Receives Forbes Philanthropy award in New York

Nigerian energy magnate Igho Charles Sanomi II has been named this year's Forbes Best of Africa Leading Philanthropist in recognition of his activities in child health and education, cancer research and community development.
By Anthony Jameson
23/09/2022, 6:00 am
© Supplied by VolksstrategePicture shows; Igho Sanomi. Unknown. Supplied by Volksstratege Date; Unknown
Sanomi, 47, is the founder of the Taleveras Group, an international commodities trading company with operations across numerous African countries. He is the founder of the Dickens Sanomi Foundation which funds a number of philanthropic activities projects and grants scholarships to impoverished children.

His philanthropic efforts through the Dickens Sanomi Foundation, which he founded with his siblings to honor his father, earned him a commendation from Cancer Research UK and the Bobby Moore Fund in the United Kingdom for his philanthropy towards bowel cancer research.

The Forbes Best of Africa Leading Philanthropist 2022 award was presented to him on September 20th by Mark Furlong President of Forbes Media during a reception hosted Forbes Media on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly Meetings in New York.

Forbes stated that the award is in recognition of his notable achievements as well as his many humanitarian works through his Foundation, which has consistently helped some social reformations as well as provided education, healthcare, and relief materials to the oppressed and disadvantaged.

“Your capacity to lead and help different Nationalities through your business, work and extraordinary Philanthropic activities has positioned you as a role model for many in Africa and beyond,” Forbes said, praising Sanomi’s philanthropic efforts.

In a letter of thanks for the Forbes Best of Africa Leading Philanthropist of the Year Award, Sanomi thanked Forbes Media, Forbes Best of Africa, and the Foreign Investment Network for celebrating and recognizing the efforts of his foundation, the Dickens Sanomi Foundation, which he established more than eight years ago.

“It is a great honour and privilege to be awarded Forbes Best of Africa Leading Philanthropist of the Year. You can be rest assured this will motivate me and the entire team to keep working towards the greater good of mankind,” he said.

“As the late Andrew Carnegie, an astute New York entrepreneur in the mid 19th century who I truly admire said, “wealth is not to feed our egos but to feed the hungry and to help people help themselves.” This duty extends to our wealth and to our time, one which I undertake to carry on within all of of my philanthropic activities, covering cancer research, education, healthcare, and global employment to name a few,” Sanomi added.

In recent years, Sanomi has played an important role in the fight against cancer, as evidenced by his collaboration with the Bobby Moore Fund and Cancer Research UK, which has helped the organization raise millions of dollars in recent years to combat bowel cancer.

