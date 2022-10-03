SPE Aberdeen Young Professionals announce ‘Last Breath’ event with Chris Lemons

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape.

The Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Aberdeen Young Professionals section has announced an exclusive new event open to both members and non-members alike, in a first for the organisation.

‘Last Breath – Reasoning with Life and Death at the Bottom of the North Sea’, the presentation and Q&A with famed diver Chris Lemons will take place on Wednesday the 2nd of November at Aberdeen’s Union Kirk, in partnership with Energy Voice and sponsored by Marex. The evening will be hosted by Hamish Penman, Digital Journalist at Energy Voice, and will be a one-off event providing guests with the unique opportunity to hear first-hand Chris’ incredible story.

A commercial diver for over 14 years, specialising in deep sea saturation diving and operating almost exclusively in the oil and gas industry, Chris has gone on to become a leading public speaker, delivering an insightful and powerful testimony of the near-fatal incident that has since been developed into a feature-length documentary for the BBC and streaming on Netflix, titled ‘Last Breath’.

Chris’ miraculous story of survival has remained a mystery to experts, and his 40-minute recovery has since become an inspiration to many across the industry and beyond. Exploring and discussing themes of leadership, crisis management, risk, decision making, and survival, Chris’ acute and emotional presentation will provide a unique insight into his experiences.

Joe Sherratt, chairman of the SPE Aberdeen Young Professionals stated: “It’s an honour for the SPE Aberdeen Young Professionals to be able to host such an engaging evening, providing a new opportunity to welcome members and non-members to attend this one-off event, getting involved and finding out more about Chris’ incredible true story and the journey that has led him here.

For a nightmare scenario to be transformed into such an inspirational tale is a testament to the bravery, leadership, and teamwork capabilities of Chris and his colleagues who were with him in the diving bell. By focusing on topics of teamwork, preparation, training, procedures, and the crucial role they play in real-life scenarios within his presentation, Chris, like SPE Aberdeen’s Young Professionals, enables the oil and gas industry to recognise the technical knowledge needed to navigate evolving energy needs safely and responsibly.”

Taking place at Union Kirk, 333 Union St, the event – sponsored by Marex and run in partnership by Energy Voice – will start at 5.30 pm, before Chris begins his presentation, followed up by a Q&A, dinner, and networking opportunities for all attending. Tickets for the event can be purchased here, with prices varying between SPE members and non-members, whilst student discount is also available, as is the opportunity to buy a full table of 10.