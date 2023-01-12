UnitedHealthcare Global announces opening of new Occupational Health Services clinic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UnitedHealthcare Global announces opening of new Occupational Health Services clinic

UnitedHealthcare Global has remained steadfast in its commitment to help people live healthier lives while supporting the well-being of clients through a holistic approach to health benefits and services.
By UnitedHealthcare Global
12/01/2023, 7:00 am
Patient assessment at UnitedHealthcare Global's new Aberdeen Occupational Health Services clinic.

As part of these efforts, UnitedHealthcare Global recently celebrated the opening of its new Occupational Health Clinic in Aberdeen, UK.

Conveniently located near to the Aberdeen International Airport and heliports, this state-of-the-art clinic offers a wide range of occupational health services to help employees maintain the highest degree of physical, mental, and social well-being.

Healthcare Improvement Scotland (HIS) certified, the clinic is staffed by occupational health specialists who work alongside our experienced in-house medical arrangement team. It clinic offers clients access to various occupational health services, including employee wellness, pre-placement testing, OEUK medicals, sickness/absence management, travel health, and health surveillance.

This enables employers and their employees to have efficient access to cost-effective, real-time, and comprehensive health assessments and associated medical support services.

UnitedHealthcare Global’s new Aberdeen new Occupational Health Services clinic.

To extend the provision of occupational health services both nationally and internationally, UnitedHealthcare Global has created a network of verified care providers, which gives clients an even greater opportunity to manage the health of their global workforces.

Stewart Milne, head of clinical operations for UnitedHealthcare Global, said: “Opening our own clinic strengthens our proposition in the North Sea energies and renewables sector and demonstrates commitment to the market and clients that we serve worldwide.”

Contact UnitedHealthcare Global to learn more about the Occupational Health Clinic or schedule a visit. To learn how UnitedHealthcare Global supports the health and safety of workforces in remote and challenging environments, visit uhcglobal.com.

