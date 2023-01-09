i-Protech a leading light in solar energy systems

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Promoted

i-Protech a leading light in solar energy systems

Award-winning i-Protech has become the north-east’s first installer of modern solar energy systems to achieve dual accreditation with both MCS solar and battery storage systems.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
09/01/2023, 7:00 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Shutterstocki-Protech
Home virtual battery energy storage with house photovoltaic solar panels on roof and rechargeable li-ion electricity backup. Electric car charging on renewable smart power island off-grid system.

Award-winning i-Protech has become the north-east’s first installer of modern solar energy systems to achieve dual accreditation with both MCS solar and battery storage systems.

i-Protech owner Stuart Munro said attaining the accreditation demonstrates the company’s commitment to its customers by ensuring best quality practices.

“Achieving accreditation in battery storage systems is just another string to our bow and shows that we are determined to maintain the best standards. We are the second company is Scotland to be accredited and 35th in the UK – a huge achievement in an industry that is growing so quickly,” he said.

© Supplied by i-Protech
i-Protech owner Stuart Munro.

Solar panels are in big demand just now as energy prices continue to rise, and home and business owners look to save costs by producing their own electricity.

When first introduced in 2011, the Government offered considerable incentives including a feed-in tariff; however, subsidy cuts over the years mean that without a battery storage system, customers are effectively paying for their electricity as soon as the sun goes down.

Stuart explained: “When you have a battery storage system, electricity generated via solar panels during the day can be fed back into a property when needed at night or during a power outage.

“By not having a battery, electricity made during the day is wasted if it is not sold back to the grid, whereas solar and battery storage combined can save you up to 70% on your energy bills, which is a huge amount.

“Alternatively, batteries can also be installed independently to take advantage of cheaper night-time tariffs which are offered by some energy suppliers, allowing consumers to use the stored electricity for later.

“Choosing a system for your needs is something which takes time and consideration – solar panels and solar battery units are a significant investment, so employing the right company to supply and fit the technology is key.”

This year has been one of i-Protech’s busiest since Stuart started the company in 2015, with thousands of enquiries and jobs completed. He has grown the team in 2022 too, to keep up with demand.

Stuart added: “Demand for solar panels and technology has risen at a huge rate these past few months, especially with the increased cost of living and energy. Customers are also taking advantage of the interest free grants and loans which are being offered by Home Energy Scotland, which help spread the cost of the investment.

“With all this in mind, it is very important to us as a company that we continue to evolve and keep up-to-date with the latest technology so as to meet our customer demands.”

For more information about solar panels and battery storage systems, visit i-Protech’s website.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts