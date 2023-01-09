i-Protech a leading light in solar energy systems

Award-winning i-Protech has become the north-east’s first installer of modern solar energy systems to achieve dual accreditation with both MCS solar and battery storage systems.

i-Protech owner Stuart Munro said attaining the accreditation demonstrates the company’s commitment to its customers by ensuring best quality practices.

“Achieving accreditation in battery storage systems is just another string to our bow and shows that we are determined to maintain the best standards. We are the second company is Scotland to be accredited and 35th in the UK – a huge achievement in an industry that is growing so quickly,” he said.

© Supplied by i-Protech

Solar panels are in big demand just now as energy prices continue to rise, and home and business owners look to save costs by producing their own electricity.

When first introduced in 2011, the Government offered considerable incentives including a feed-in tariff; however, subsidy cuts over the years mean that without a battery storage system, customers are effectively paying for their electricity as soon as the sun goes down.

Stuart explained: “When you have a battery storage system, electricity generated via solar panels during the day can be fed back into a property when needed at night or during a power outage.

“By not having a battery, electricity made during the day is wasted if it is not sold back to the grid, whereas solar and battery storage combined can save you up to 70% on your energy bills, which is a huge amount.

“Alternatively, batteries can also be installed independently to take advantage of cheaper night-time tariffs which are offered by some energy suppliers, allowing consumers to use the stored electricity for later.

“Choosing a system for your needs is something which takes time and consideration – solar panels and solar battery units are a significant investment, so employing the right company to supply and fit the technology is key.”

This year has been one of i-Protech’s busiest since Stuart started the company in 2015, with thousands of enquiries and jobs completed. He has grown the team in 2022 too, to keep up with demand.

Stuart added: “Demand for solar panels and technology has risen at a huge rate these past few months, especially with the increased cost of living and energy. Customers are also taking advantage of the interest free grants and loans which are being offered by Home Energy Scotland, which help spread the cost of the investment.

“With all this in mind, it is very important to us as a company that we continue to evolve and keep up-to-date with the latest technology so as to meet our customer demands.”

