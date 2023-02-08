Future-proof your business and improve your green credentials with i-Protech’s clean energy solutions

An error occurred. Please try again.

Are you looking to future-proof your business, reduce business operating costs, improve your green credentials, and generate fewer carbon emissions?

If so, now is the time for your business to invest in solar energy.

Last year, i-Protech saw a huge increase in the number of businesses making the leap to solar, investing in solar PV panels and solar battery storage, as well as electric vehicle chargers.

With a 25-year lifespan and requiring very little maintenance, solar panels use only the natural energy of the sun to generate electricity, making them incredibly environmentally friendly.

So, what are the benefits of solar power for your business?

Future proof your business

With the rising cost of electricity and the huge surge we have all seen in our fuel bills, as well as the ongoing uncertainty facing the international community, now is the time to think about how best to protect your business going forward.

By investing in solar power, you are protecting your assets by ensuring a steady supply of electricity and gaining energy independence.

Reducing Business Operating Costs

Investing in solar energy can help save money, as well as make money.

Just about every business uses electricity, in one way or another, and you can reduce your bill by making and using your own electricity during the day. The installation of a solar battery allows the storage of excess electricity produced by your panels for later use, or to store low-tariff electricity.

While it may seem at the time like a big financial investment at the time, payback on solar panels is quick and there are long-term savings.

Improving green credentials

By boosting your green credentials, you can increase your brand reputation. According to a study by the ONS, almost three-quarters of adults in the UK are worried about the impact of climate change.

Having positive green credentials can have an impact on customer choice and loyalty.

It can also have a positive effect on the employment and retention of staff for your business.

Several of our clients last year installed electric vehicle chargers because their staff had requested them after buying electric vehicles.

Reducing carbon emissions

When you choose to move away from fossil fuels and adopt solar power, you are instantly reducing your carbon footprint, contributing towards a cleaner environment. The knock-on benefits will help everyone, from your local community and city to your community and the planet.

To find out how you can balance commercial success with environmental responsibility, while saving on energy costs, generating revenue and reducing your carbon emissions, contact MCS-accredited i-Protech today and speak to one of our experts.