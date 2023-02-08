Transferable technology and business opportunities in the blue economy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Transferable technology and business opportunities in the blue economy

By Alasdair Green, Partner and Head of Energy at AAB
08/02/2023, 6:30 am
© Supplied by AAB
AAB partner and head of energy Alasdair Green.

Later this month, Subsea Expo 2023, the world’s largest annual subsea exhibition and conference will return to Aberdeen.

Organised by the Global Underwater Hub (GUH), the series of events, exhibitions and conferences promises to showcase more than ever before the sheer size, scale and opportunity of the blue economy.

The blue economy is defined by many as the sustainable development and stewardship of a range of economic activities concerned with sea and ocean resources.

The GUH was established in 2021, adding to its forerunner Subsea UK’s powerful legacy largely built up in the oil and gas sector from a base in the north-east of Scotland.

This is a legacy we are reminded of on the familiar roadside sign in Westhill, on the outskirts of Aberdeen, which reads “Global centre of excellence in subsea engineering”.

Much of Westhill and the UK’s success in subsea engineering is attributed to the maturity of the oil and gas sector in the North Sea. Decades of experience have encouraged niche businesses, the supply chain, specialist skills, jobs, knowledge, and experience to gravitate into clusters, most significantly in the north east.

This cluster not only serves the North Sea market, it also is centre for significant export trade. It is a centre for advanced development and deployment of underwater technology with a lot to offer to other industries and sectors.

It goes without saying today however that the GUH and blue economy represent a lot more than the just the north-east and the oil and gas sector. Crucially, this is a key theme of the GUH and at Subsea Expo 2023.

subsea uk © Supplied by DC Thomson/ Wullie M
Subsea Expo 2023 is hoping to attract more than 6,000 visitors.

Other vibrant and key underwater sectors in the UK include maritime, aquaculture and defence amongst others.

There are other hub clusters too, notably in the north and south of England. Alongside energy, for businesses in these sectors there are countless cross-selling and cross-fertilisation opportunities in the blue economy in either accessing or offering advanced technology, skills, research and development, experience and understanding to each other.

As a strategically focussed trade and industry development body, the GUH is a multi-sector organisation representing all underwater industries.

What this means for its members and stakeholders is the ability to offer an unrestricted view to grow out and develop products and services from their established sectors and locations into similar blue economy markets and environments.

Throughout the UK, GUH therefore exists to accelerate growth and innovation in businesses by building on the strengths of the national underwater industry, reported today to be worth £8 billion per year.

From an internationally enviable position of having the largest global market share of underwater sectors and industries, and with centre of excellence credentials, this offers the UK significant export opportunities as well as prospects to transition skills and services into new sectors.

Excellent examples of this transition can be found in the energy sector, where subsea companies that were established to serve the oil and gas industry are addressing opportunities in the growing offshore renewables market in the UK, and exporting their products and services overseas

Not only do these opportunities offer routes to new markets, help to address the energy transition and the journey to net zero, they help businesses to protect revenue and pursue growth opportunities in new overseas markets.

This is a theme that we are seeing at AAB in our client portfolio and in our new business development activities.

At Subsea Expo 2023 later this month, we congratulate the GUH for providing an important focal point and strategy to outstanding development opportunities for UK businesses and our economy.

Alasdair Green is a Partner and Head of Energy at AAB.

