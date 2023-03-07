How Generation Z is shaping the future workforce

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
How Generation Z is shaping the future workforce

By Amanda McCulloch, chief executive of TMM Recruitment
07/03/2023, 7:00 am
© Supplied by TMM Recruitment
They’re smart, tech-savvy, curious, mobile, and flexible and they have high expectations about what they want from the world of work. Amanda McCulloch, chief executive of Aberdeen-based specialist TMM Recruitment, discusses how Gen Z will shape the future workforce.

Generation Z, born between mid-1990s and early 2010s – the cohort of young people who will soon make up a significant portion of the workforce – has come of age.

They are starting – or in some cases have already started – their careers at a time when the way we work has changed forever.

Accelerated by the impact of the pandemic, even the most ardent technophobes among us have had to come to terms with the fact that much of the way we work, and live our lives, is dominated by technology.

For Generation Z, it’s a way of life that’s second nature. It’s what they’ve grown up with.

Their predecessors, the Millennials, were in at the beginning of the digital revolution before smartphones and social media were even a thing.

Generation Z has had their own social media accounts since they were at school.

So what are the traits that will shape Generation Z and what can employers expect from them?

Growing up in a world dominated by modern technology, they expect that to be a part of their professional lives and companies investing in digital transformation and leveraging machine learning to increase efficiency and sustain rewarding jobs are more attractive to Gen Z.

Don’t assume this means they want to live in virtual world isolation – research consistently shows young workers value and prefer face-to-face communication and human interaction where they can learn and develop with support from peers and mentors.

This means that businesses adopting more virtual approaches to work still need to take account of the need for human interaction and offer a supportive work environment.

It’s not just digital dominance that’s shaping the world of work. Once-upon-a-time new entrants to a company learned all about the job from the bottom up, climbing steadily up the ladder as they gained in knowledge and experience.

Now, the conventional linear ladder has been replaced by “squiggly” career paths with twists and turns reflecting a much wider range of working experiences and career options, and workers are more likely to move on to another organisation after just a few years in a job.

So how do employers attract and retain the best people for the job and build a sustainable workforce which will support company objectives while meeting the demands and expectations of their workforce?

The financial package was once the deciding factor when it came to accepting a new role.

Fast track forward and contributing factors to what makes a job offer attractive are more nuanced and multi-faceted.

An increasing number of job seekers are researching what a company represents and its values, focusing on purpose rather than profits.

Gen Z places a high value on a company’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) and diversity and inclusion (D&I) credentials.

If an employer wants to stand out from competitors to attract the very best potential employees, then ESG and D&I must be genuine priorities.

Generation Z also values flexibility in where and when they work and competitive benefits which deliver an excellent work-life balance.

They also embrace opportunities for continual learning – and employers can meet this need by offering mentorship programmes, training, and clear paths for career progression.

This willingness to continually learn fuels individual upskilling, to meet changes in company requirements, and supports retention through internal mobility. Generation Z rates trust and feeling supported by a manager higher than anything else, this motivates them to work harder and stay longer at a company.

They want their voice to be heard, to drive change and to derive meaning from their work.

Crucially, they are looking for their employer to demonstrate conscious leadership; leaders and managers who focus on supporting the people who work for them, helping them grow and develop as individuals.

Generation Z is already playing a significant role in shaping the future workforce.

To attract and retain top talent from this generation, employers must prioritise company culture, career development, technology and innovation, and diversity and inclusion. By doing so, they can create a workforce that is committed to innovation and growth.

