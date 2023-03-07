Which way will the UK turn at the energy transition crossroads?

Our frontier regions of the UKCS are experiencing real challenges in respect to the energy transition. We as a nation and as an economy must be careful what we wish for in terms of ensuring energy security, stable pricing, meeting carbon emission targets and ensuring that the lights do indeed stay on.

These are worrying times, especially for those of us involved in the exploration, development and production of UK North Sea oil and gas and it’s difficult for me to start on such a negative point, as I’m ever an optimist having worked all my career in the energy sector. This, however, may be the first time I am seeing a real change of opinion and switch of political direction.

The energy transition is just that – a transition from one form of energy to another. We must allow it time to be sustainable, affordable and transparent, and to be the success it needs to be with the backing of all stakeholders from global leaderships to each of us as responsible individuals.

A balanced portfolio of sustainable energy sources is required for creating energy security in terms of having wind, tidal, solar, hydro and hydrogen infrastructure in place, a nuclear energy programme which is sustainable and effective, adequate storage facilities and transmission infrastructure to allow for maintaining industry and effectively heating our homes not only during peak daily demand but also during those long, cold, dark winters.

It is a necessity to have oil and gas production to allow us time to deliver the various programmes to create such a portfolio which, based on current estimates, is some 10 to 15 years away.

I am concerned about us as an economy lacking the investment ambitions and incentives, not only financially but theoretically, and in our own ability to produce the energy that keeps us self-sufficient.

Not for a second am I saying there isn’t a willingness from the industry to do so, but with political parties already signalling their intended stance for the next parliament, there is too much uncertainty preventing investment being committed.

If this isn’t changed in the short term and we do not shout loud enough, I fear that in the long run such policy will be to the detriment of our manufacturing capabilities, for example, and our place in the global market will therefore be in serious jeopardy.

Mega projects such as Clair, Rosebank and Cambo, the latter two attracting a lot of political and environmental attention, are, to my mind, vital for the sustainability of our energy needs.

A reliance on piped gas from Norway or LNG shipments from countries such as Qatar will be costly and are counter intuitive to reducing our carbon footprint. They should be supplementary to our own oil and gas reserves beneath our waters.

There are many new frontier regions lining up and gaining momentum, with the governments of South American and African nations partnering with operators to commence their journey in the production and sale of energy.

UK plc is at a crossroads. We have the innovative thinking, research expertise, knowledge, technology and skill base to transition from fossil fuel to renewable forms of energy but we must all work together, go in one direction aligned in our ambition and goals.

Make no mistake it is the energy companies that will be at the forefront of delivering the transition, not the protest groups, and the UK government must be mindful of this.

If we tax excessively, halt exploration or make financial investment too difficult, there are governments and economies around the world with prospects only too willing to step in.

To finish on a positive note, I would like to think that common sense will prevail, it usually does.

Graeme Robertson is Joint Venture & Contract Audit Director at AAB