Quad Pawl: ‘Safe just became safer’

In 2019, William Hackett Lifting Products launched its ground-breaking Quad Pawl system within the subsea SS-L5 QP lever hoist, the first lever hoist to incorporate four load bearing pawls.

Quad Pawl (QP) technology provides operators with increased levels of safety and improved operational performance.

With built-in failure resistance and fine tolerance adjustment, precision operation is guaranteed as the unique and patented Quad Pawl design enhances the capabilities of the hoist using all four pawls to engage with the ratchet gear in an offset configuration sequence.

Thus method enables finer adjustment and tensioning capability while maintaining pawl and ratchet gear engagement.

A further innovative design feature of the Quad Pawls enables them to work independently of pawl springs. However, for additional resilience the hoist is fitted with springs that are captivated from within the brake chamber, making the hoist even safer.

Since launching in 2019 the firm has seen sales surpass forecasts.

Sales success is largely the result of an excellently engineered product but is also vindication that after years of continuous research and innovation the introduction of a Quad Pawl provides significant cost efficiencies, reduced operational risk and is environmentally friendlier than previous generation products that have more limited operational life.

The company now offers QP technology in all C4 chain hoists and standard L5 lever hoists.

Its subsea range of hoists incorporating Quad Pawl technology have the benefit of DNV verification for the purpose of multiple immersion capability in offshore and subsea lifting operations.

The William Hackett chain hoist range meets and exceeds the requirements of the following international standards: British Standard BS EN13157:2004 + AI:2009; American Standard ASME B30.21-2014; Australian Standard AS1418.2-1997; South African Standard SANS 1594:2007; NORSOK R-002: 2017.