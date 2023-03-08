Quad Pawl: ‘Safe just became safer’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Promoted

Quad Pawl: ‘Safe just became safer’

By William Hackett Ltd
08/03/2023, 7:45 am
© Supplied by Quad PawlQuad Pawl system.
Quad Pawl system.

In 2019, William Hackett Lifting Products launched its ground-breaking Quad Pawl system within the subsea SS-L5 QP lever hoist, the first lever hoist to incorporate four load bearing pawls.

Quad Pawl (QP) technology provides operators with increased levels of safety and improved operational performance.

With built-in failure resistance and fine tolerance adjustment, precision operation is guaranteed as the unique and patented Quad Pawl design enhances the capabilities of the hoist using all four pawls to engage with the ratchet gear in an offset configuration sequence.

Thus method enables finer adjustment and tensioning capability while maintaining pawl and ratchet gear engagement.

A further innovative design feature of the Quad Pawls enables them to work independently of pawl springs. However, for additional resilience the hoist is fitted with springs that are captivated from within the brake chamber, making the hoist even safer.

Since launching in 2019 the firm has seen sales surpass forecasts.

Sales success is largely the result of an excellently engineered product but is also vindication that after years of continuous research and innovation the introduction of a Quad Pawl provides significant cost efficiencies, reduced operational risk and is environmentally friendlier than previous generation products that have more limited operational life.

The company now offers QP technology in all C4 chain hoists and standard L5 lever hoists.

Its subsea range of hoists incorporating Quad Pawl technology have the benefit of DNV verification for the purpose of multiple immersion capability in offshore and subsea lifting operations.

The William Hackett chain hoist range meets and exceeds the requirements of the following international standards: British Standard BS EN13157:2004 + AI:2009; American Standard ASME B30.21-2014; Australian Standard AS1418.2-1997; South African Standard SANS 1594:2007; NORSOK R-002: 2017.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts