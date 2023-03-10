How do you prioritise safety and comfort at work?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Promoted

How do you prioritise safety and comfort at work?

By Stuart Kyle
10/03/2023, 7:00 am Updated: 10/03/2023, 7:29 am
© Supplied by V12 FootwearPost Thumbnail

When working in the demanding conditions of the oil and gas sector, high-performing protection is a non-negotiable. If you’re in charge of your team’s health and safety, giving your workforce the best chance of staying safe is vital, and to achieve this it’s often the small details that have the biggest impact, even down to the safety boots that are worn.

Worried about slips?

Did you know that a third of non-fatal accidents are caused by slips, trips and falls?
But there is a simple solution to reducing this figure: The right footwear for your environment. The surfaces faced in this industry are often the combination of wet and smooth; which means one thing – risk of slipping. The statistics around slipping at work are staggering, especially considering that the right footwear for your application is the solution to better safety at work.

Ensuring footwear has been tested to the environment you’re working in is key. V12 Footwear have developed safety footwear specifically for the Energy industry, their E1300.01 Defiant IGS and VR620.01 Avenger IGS hi-leg boots. Through innovation and design, their tread cuts through liquid and their heels are angled perfectly to increase stability. Through above and beyond testing, these boots have even been certified to offer exceptional grip on Kennedy grating and scaffold board.

Comfort is key

Did you know that foot-related disorders are the most common work-related health problems in the UK, accounting for 8.9 million working days lost to sickness each year?
For those standing for hours at a time, comfort and support needs to be considered. A boot might offer standard protection, but if they cause discomfort, pain or wet feet, the wearer’s health and on-the-job awareness is jeopardised. It could also result in people opting for more comfortable but non-compliant footwear.

A high-performing comfort insole like V12’s Dynamic Arch cushions and supports the foot, reducing foot pain and promoting good joint alignment, which is essential for positive short and long-term foot health.

The value of durability

Did you know that if products are designed specifically for the environment you’re working in, their life will be extended?

A safety product needs to perform long-term. V12’s hi-leg footwear, developed with oil and gas industry experts, reflect the specific demands of the environment and are far more likely to stand up to the task – giving both wearer and company true value.

A boot with durability at the fore will undoubtedly last longer. This means they will be replaced less frequently, less material is sent to landfill, and it ensures that when you need to call on the safety features, even in older boots, you can depend on them to perform and protect. When you consider this chain of benefits, investing more initially means everyone benefits.

If you want to prioritise safety and comfort for your workforce, find out how V12 Footwear can support you in finding the right solution by contacting V12’s Stuart Kyle on stuart.kyle@v12footwear.com or tel: +44(0) 1249 651 900.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts