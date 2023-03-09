Emerson: How an employee value proposition helps attract and retain talent

In today’s competitive job market, organisations must do whatever it takes to attract and retain the best people, with the necessary skillsets and attributes to help the company flourish.

The talent landscape is increasingly complex, and the expectations people are bringing to the workplace are high. From various research conducted we found that:

· 77% people trust ‘their employer’ more than other institutions in society [2022 Edelman Trust Barometer]

· 83% of employees say ‘finding meaning in day-to-day work’ was important [PwC]

· 73% of employees would not apply to a company unless values were aligned with their own [Glassdoor]

· 65% of employees who quit in the past two years changed industries or did not return to the workforce [McKinsey]

It is important to look to an employee value proposition (EVP) that promotes the people’s and company’s aspirations, values and culture, and tells current and potential employees why they should consider it the right place to further their career development.

The EVP is the unique set of benefits that an employee receives in return for the skills, capabilities, and experience they bring to a company. It is important that employees feel valued and respected for their experience and perspectives, and an inclusive work environment contributes to the rich exchange of ideas that inspire innovation.

When employees enjoy a collaborative and creative workplace experience, it gives them the best possible chance to fulfil their potential and succeed. Employees must be allowed to grow and be provided with the right pathways and opportunities to develop and move forward. Great ideas come to life when people can share their talents and ideas openly.

At Emerson, we are focused on creating innovative solutions to the most complex challenges faced by our customers across the process and manufacturing industries.

We have a bold aspiration to make the world healthier, safer, smarter and more sustainable, and as our EVP explains, the quality of our people will help us achieve this. That’s why we are building a community of passionate, dedicated employees who are welcomed, trusted, rewarded and empowered to push boundaries, for the benefit of our employees, industry, and our global communities.

