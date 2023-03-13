Aramco to Send Representatives to Aberdeen’s Energy Export Conference

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aramco to Send Representatives to Aberdeen’s Energy Export Conference

Aramco’s delegation to EIC flagship event focused on engaging with the UK’s energy supply chain.
By Reporter
13/03/2023, 4:59 pm Updated: 14/03/2023, 10:44 am
© Supplied by EICaramco eec
Energy Exports Conference. Aberdeen.

Aramco is sending a high-level delegation focused on supply chain and actively seeking engagement with the UK supply chain at the Energy Exports Conference in Aberdeen on 6th to 7th June this year.

Aramco,  one of the world’s largest energy companies, will give a series of key presentations at the Energy Industries Council flagship event,  covering a broad spectrum of business opportunities across many sectors as well as the focus on Energy transition.

This presents an unparalleled opportunity for the UK supply chain to secure significant work with one of the world’s largest energy companies. Aramco has shared with us its current sourcing list, services sourcing requirements, and localisation opportunities, which will be released in the coming weeks, allowing companies to book 1-on-1 appointments.

“We are delighted to welcome Aramco to Energy Exports Conference 2023,” said Stuart Broadley, CEO of The Energy Industries Council (EIC). “Having this direct engagement between the UK’s energy supply chain companies with Aramco comes on the back of strong historical trade links between the UK and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. All delegates attending EEC will have the opportunity to meet with Aramco, which is invaluable for the UK supply chain.”

The Energy Exports Conference 2023 agenda is shaping up to bring the best and most relevant information, opportunities, and assistance within the global energy exports market to one place. With the support of our organising and supporting partners, key speakers, international delegates, and EIC experts from around the globe, the EEC brings real value and time well spent to those attending the free two-day conference.

“We know how important it is for business owners to find new routes to growth and resilience in these continuing difficult market conditions,” Mr Broadley said. “There are vast and exciting energy project opportunities around the world, and EEC provides companies access to hundreds of contacts and enables businesses to learn about multiple new export opportunities. The conference enables individuals and organizations to listen, engage and connect with international operators, developers, contractors, government and export advisors, ambassadors, and trade experts from across the globe.”

To register for the two-day conference and for further information on the show, including exhibitor and sponsorship opportunities, please visit: https://www.the-eic.com/EEC2023

 

