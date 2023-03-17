Accelerating green exports in the UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Accelerating green exports in the UK

By Reporter
17/03/2023, 6:33 am Updated: 17/03/2023, 12:40 pm
Lara McGrath from UK Export Finance speaking at ETIDEX 2022 session 1 - Energy Transition Forum

UK Export Finance is the government’s export credit agency (ECA). Its mission is to advance prosperity by ensuring that no viable UK export fails for lack of finance or insurance doing that sustainably and at no net cost to the taxpayer.

Between 2021-22, UKEF supported more than £3.6bn in financing for sustainable projects including £210 million to support the construction of a major offshore wind facility in Taiwan, helping to power over 650,000 homes.

Lara McGrath, Export Finance Manager and Clean Growth Export Development Manager at UKEF, says: There’s a world of opportunities for UK companies in the clean growth, renewable energy and climate adaptation sectors – we want to support the spectrum of technologies in energy transition. We have a range of financial products that can support any viable export, including our transition export development guarantee which allows UKEF to provide a guarantee of up to 80% to support bank loans for general working capital, or capital expenditure requirements, to UK companies transitioning their business away from fossil fuels.

Innovative products to support clean growth businesses

UKEF supports businesses in three different ways:

  • Win export contracts by providing attractive financing terms to their buyers
  • Fulfil orders by supporting working capital and trade finance
  • Get paid by insuring against buyer default

One example of UKEF’s support saw a Wimbledon-based company, Offshore Design Engineering, using the General Export Facility to obtain a contract for a windfarm in Poland. A UKEF guarantee secured a £900,000 finance package from HSBC. It is now expanding operations across Europe. In another project, Johnson Matthey secured an Export Development Guarantee of £400million to support research into hydrogen technologies and help deliver global solutions to the climate crisis.

The opportunities for clean growth in exports are increasing and UKEF is keen to make sure that UK businesses don’t miss out, says Lara.

Learn how UKEF can help your business go green overseas by visiting ukexportfinance.gov.uk

