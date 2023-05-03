Positive disruptor reports growth thanks to focus on innovative solutions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Positive disruptor reports growth thanks to focus on innovative solutions

By Surface Corrosion Consultants
03/05/2023, 7:30 am
© Supplied by Surface Corrosion CoOffshore platform risers.
An innovative web-based technology system for the management of corrosion is spearheading positive disruption in asset survey and inspection, thanks to growth driven by innovative solutions founded in simplicity and scalability.

Since it was launched in 2017, Belfast-headquartered Surface Corrosion Consultants’ innovative app Surface Asset Management (SAM) has transformed how coating condition surveys and painting campaigns are recorded and managed, with uptake so far proving the voracious appetite which exists for the leading-edge technology.

The potential for growth was further underlined earlier this year when the company was engaged by gas and oil exploration and production company Shell NAM to provide a ten-year package through its innovative Surface Asset Management (SAM) software. The technology will be deployed in the client’s onshore and offshore gas production facilities in both the UK and Dutch sectors of the Southern North Sea with the news representing an important advancement in underlining the scalability of SAM.

SAM is an easy-to-use, digital inspection application that streamlines all aspects of NDT management and coating inspection. User friendly and highly intuitive, the program can be applied across a multitude of sectors including energy, nuclear, subsea, renewables, marine, transport, infrastructure and more.

Crucially it can also successfully manage new build projects and provide full cradle-to-grave traceability.

SAM is a fresh and unique approach to corrosion prevention and has been designed by corrosion specialists for corrosion specialists.  By removing duplication of tasks, a single point of access is unlocked to monitor corrosion and manage the execution of coating systems, passive fire protection and insulation instalment.

Concise, easy to understand survey data, which is simple to manage and monitor, combined with instantaneous reporting, underline the ethos of simplicity which is essential in the ongoing drive for efficiency across a range of tasks such as conditional surveys; campaign and scope management; survey and inspection reviews; analysis and reporting and critical repair management.

Using the cornerstones of protect, inspect, record and control insightful, intelligent overviews of data collected during surveys allow detailed pictures to be constructed of the critical path ahead with built-in flexibility for user companies to set their own critical repair threshold for the surveyed items.

The in-house team of specialists at Surface Corrosion offer clients a comprehensive training package as well as providing technical support and updates 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

To find out more about SAM visit the Surface Corrosion Consultants website.

