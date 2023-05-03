Positive disruptor reports growth thanks to focus on innovative solutions

An innovative web-based technology system for the management of corrosion is spearheading positive disruption in asset survey and inspection, thanks to growth driven by innovative solutions founded in simplicity and scalability.

Since it was launched in 2017, Belfast-headquartered Surface Corrosion Consultants’ innovative app Surface Asset Management (SAM) has transformed how coating condition surveys and painting campaigns are recorded and managed, with uptake so far proving the voracious appetite which exists for the leading-edge technology.

The potential for growth was further underlined earlier this year when the company was engaged by gas and oil exploration and production company Shell NAM to provide a ten-year package through its innovative Surface Asset Management (SAM) software. The technology will be deployed in the client’s onshore and offshore gas production facilities in both the UK and Dutch sectors of the Southern North Sea with the news representing an important advancement in underlining the scalability of SAM.

SAM is an easy-to-use, digital inspection application that streamlines all aspects of NDT management and coating inspection. User friendly and highly intuitive, the program can be applied across a multitude of sectors including energy, nuclear, subsea, renewables, marine, transport, infrastructure and more.

Crucially it can also successfully manage new build projects and provide full cradle-to-grave traceability.

SAM is a fresh and unique approach to corrosion prevention and has been designed by corrosion specialists for corrosion specialists. By removing duplication of tasks, a single point of access is unlocked to monitor corrosion and manage the execution of coating systems, passive fire protection and insulation instalment.

Concise, easy to understand survey data, which is simple to manage and monitor, combined with instantaneous reporting, underline the ethos of simplicity which is essential in the ongoing drive for efficiency across a range of tasks such as conditional surveys; campaign and scope management; survey and inspection reviews; analysis and reporting and critical repair management.

Using the cornerstones of protect, inspect, record and control insightful, intelligent overviews of data collected during surveys allow detailed pictures to be constructed of the critical path ahead with built-in flexibility for user companies to set their own critical repair threshold for the surveyed items.

The in-house team of specialists at Surface Corrosion offer clients a comprehensive training package as well as providing technical support and updates 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

To find out more about SAM visit the Surface Corrosion Consultants website.