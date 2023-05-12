Aramco 1:1 Booking Now Live For Energy Exports Conference 2023

An error occurred. Please try again.

Energy Exports Conference (EEC) announces today (Wednesday 3rd May) that 1:1 booking with Aramco, which take place on-site at this year’s event, is now open.

The opportunity is open to all companies to apply for 1:1 appointments with the energy company which will host in-person meetings with pre-selected companies who meet their requirements.

Aramco is sending a high-level delegation to the Energy Exports Conference in Aberdeen at the P&J Live from 6th to 7th June this year. It has also shared its current sourcing list, services sourcing requirements and localisation opportunities. Its main focus areas are:

European Manufacturers providing:

Commodities, Electrical, Instrumentation and IT, Static Equipment and Various Ancillary equipment, fire safety equipment, chemicals, Pipe & OCTG, Drilling Equipment, Non-metallic, Rotating Equipment.

Construction Contractor:

EPC contractors

· Petrochemical projects

· Blue Ammonia projects

· Carbon Capture Utilisation and Storage projects

Construction companies:

· Oil and gas processing plants including their upgrades and revamping.

· Refinery plants, petrochemical plants, plant utilities (water, nitrogen, air and steam), power generation and bulk plants and storage tanks.

· Onshore pipeline projects – specifically: Cross country hydrocarbon pipelines and all associated pipelines earth work and right of wat. Water injection pipelines, well site trunk lines and flow lines to gas oil separation plants (GOSP).

· Offshore Facilities Projects. Construction of new and upgrade of existing jackets and platforms, hook up works, SCADA, multi-phase flow meters, permanent down hole monitoring facilities, protection systems and power subsea cables.

· Communication equipment for inside and outside of plant as well as systems integration. Fibre optics, terminal units, copper cables, conduits as well as testing services.

· Process control systems. Contractors who have experience in new, upgrade or expanding existing process control systems.

Marine Services:

Marine chartered vessels

· Offshore support vessels/jack up barges on a full charter basis supporting drilling, platform maintenance, services, export, projects and other activities.

Ship Management

· Crew management, catering, training, technical management, engineering design services.

Diving support

· Inspections, maintenance, and carrying out emergency repairs.

Maintenance Services:

Corporate maintenance services

· Insulation services, coating and blasting, hydrojetting and vacuum tanker services, heat exchangers repair, heat treatment services, civil maintenance, industrial mechanical, tank cleaning, catalyst handling services.

Technical (service)

· Drilling systems, cementing, directional drilling, assessments, testing, inspection, maintenance of various equipment, machining, performance testing, installation, data analysis, cleaning and chemical treatment.

Non-technical (service)

· Civil testing, fabrication and welding, hauling, technical support, site preparation, manpower, supply and installation, waterline services.

Localisation Opportunities

· Instrumentation, Oilfield equipment, Non-metallic: materials, Oil & Gas, building & construction, Renewables, Automotive localisation opportunities and packaging, Drilling chemicals, Process chemicals, R 4.0, Offshore equipment and service, Environmental and circular economy, Fire protection, Inspection

Aramco, one of the world’s largest energy companies, will also give a series of key presentations at the Energy Industries Council flagship event, covering a broad spectrum of business opportunities across many sectors as well as the focus on Energy transition.

Stuart Broadley, CEO of The Energy Industries Council (EIC), says, “These 1:1 bookings present an unparalleled opportunity for the UK supply chain to secure significant work with one of the world’s largest energy companies. Coupled with access to their current procurement list and on-going requirements, attendance to EEC 2023 adds real commercial value and the potential to secure work. We look forward to welcoming the inward delegation from Aramco’s European headquarters who will be travelling from The Hague to attend.”

The Energy Exports Conference 2023 agenda is shaping up to bring the best and most relevant information, opportunities, and assistance within the global energy exports market to one place. With the support of our organising and supporting partners, key speakers, international delegates, and EIC experts from around the globe, the EEC brings real value and time well spent to those attending the free two-day conference.

To apply for a 1:2:1 with Aramco register here for EEC 23 to receive the booking link.