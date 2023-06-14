Viper Innovations appoints president of new US corporation

UK based technology company Viper Innovations continues to strengthen international growth opportunities with the announcement of its new US based corporation.

The launch of Viper Innovations Inc. provides the foundation for significant expansion in one of the world’s key subsea energy markets.

This significant internationalisation investment further highlights Viper’s exportation success, with 44% of revenues coming from international subsea industry sales in their previous financial year.

This high-tech and disruptive DaaS model business has celebrated much success servicing international customers from the UK and through OEM collaborations, backed up with a local presence of Viper Consultants in regions such as Brazil, China, Nigeria and Australia. Recently Viper has seen increased interest from the US Gulf of Mexico (GoM) region for both V-LIFE and V-LIM products. The GoM produces 97% of all US OCS oil and gas production (source: BOEM), and having the ability to monitor the subsea power and communication umbilicals that keep these production assets alive is becoming increasingly more critical.

Edward Davies, Managing Director of Viper Innovations, commented on their ambitious plans:”Viper’s continued success across the globe underlines the ever-growing need for our customers to use technologies such as V-LIFE as part of their critical ‘tool kit’ of solutions, helping to mitigate against the loss of production and costly subsea interventions.

“The market opportunity in the Gulf of Mexico is substantial, and we quickly recognised that a different strategic approach was required to maximise our success. Viper Innovations Inc. marks the first Viper Innovations wholly owned subsidiary and the first step, alongside its President’s appointment, to reach and support many more customers in the region. This move will allow Viper to continue to offer the high quality of service our customers have come to expect from us, no matter where they are based.”

Viper’s technology has served the global subsea oil & gas industry for over a decade, helping to maximise the operational life of mission-critical controls and electrical distribution equipment. The company’s V-LIM, electrical line integrity monitoring module and V-LIFE, insulation resistance recovery software, is already installed in the region, with further projects planned. Viper’s expansion to the US will create opportunities to support more operators in applications where V-LIM and V-LIFE can help recover the electrical integrity of subsea circuits suffering from low insulation resistance. These faults often lead to loss of power or communications to subsea equipment and have the potential to halt production from subsea wells. Viper’s award-winning products can avoid subsea intervention, helping to reduce costs and maximise production efficiencies.

Viper has appointed Jamie Carrig as President of Viper Innovations Inc. Based in Houston, Texas, Jamie has been immersed in the Subsea Industry for many years; he previously worked for Teledyne Marine and brings expert knowledge and experience working with operators and OEMs in the Gulf of Mexico region. In addition, the company plans for more regional recruits to support the key functions required to continue Viper’s exceptional service.

“I’m thrilled to join Viper on its exciting global expansion journey and be appointed President of Viper’s first subsidiary, Viper Innovations Inc. In recent years, the company has made significant strides to support customers across the Atlantic, particularly in the Gulf of Mexico region. I look forward to building on Viper’s existing relationships, developing our local presence and helping

customers safely increase the efficiencies of their assets. There has been a noticeable uptake in operators adopting more novel and innovative technologies; I believe Viper’s products and services will be highly beneficial to GoM operators and OEMs looking to extend existing field life and to enhance the monitoring of their assets.” – Jamie Carrig, President of Viper Innovations Inc, US

If you would like to find out how Viper Innovations can support your asset management strategy, get in touch with Jamie Carrig via email on:

Jamie.Carrig@viperinnovations.com or by phone on: +1 832 463 9756.

Visit www.viperinnovations.com for more information.